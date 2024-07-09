World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beaten in Wimbledon quarterfinals by Daniil Medvedev after needing medical assessment in third set

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been knocked out of Wimbledon after losing his quarterfinal match against Russian Daniil Medvedev in five sets Tuesday.

Medvedev, the No. 5 seed, advances to his second Wimbledon semifinal with a 6-7 (9-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 6-3 victory and is aiming to win his second grand slam after his success at the 2021 US Open.

Sinner, who rose to the top of the men’s tennis rankings after the French Open, had previously won the five past meetings against Medvedev. That included the Australian Open final earlier this year, when Sinner won his first grand slam title after coming back from two sets down.

Play was paused during their quarterfinal when Sinner, who looked unwell and had his pulse taken, left the court for a medical assessment when he was down a break in the third set after three games. The pair had split the first two sets.

There was what appeared to be a look of concern on the face of Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill.

Following Sinner’s return after the timeout, the Italian would go on to break back, but it was Medvedev who took the third set tiebreak and a two-sets-to-one lead.

Sinner refused to go quietly, forcing a fifth set, but an early break by Medvedev gave the momentum back to the Russian.

