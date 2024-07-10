England reaches Euro 2024 final after last-gasp winning goal against the Netherlands

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Ollie Watkins’ brilliant last-gasp winner earned England a 2-1 win over the Netherlands and a place in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

The Netherlands took an early lead thanks to Xavi Simons’ long-range rocket, but England hit back almost immediately as Harry Kane levelled the scores from the penalty spot.

Chances were few and far between in the second half and it took until the first minute of added time for England to find the winner, with substitute Watkins stunning the Dutch.

It’s the first time in history that England has reached a major final on foreign soil and the team – as well as manager Gareth Southgate – now has the chance to atone for that heart-breaking defeat in the final to Italy three years ago.

Awaiting England in Sunday’s final is the formidable foe of Spain, which has been unequivocally the best team of Euro 2024 so far.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.