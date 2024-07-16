USA Basketball Men’s National Team survives Australia fightback in Olympic warmup contest

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The USA Basketball Men’s National Team survived a late Australia fightback in an underwhelming 98-92 victory in an Olympic warmup game on Monday.

The US led by as many as 24 points in the third quarter, but the Boomers cut the lead to just 86-80 in the fourth.

But when Australia missed chances to reduce the deficit further, back-to-back three-pointers from Tyrese Haliburton sealed the USA win.

The USA had an eye-watering 18 turnovers and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker candidly admitted performances like that “will not win us the gold medal.”

While Team USA undoubtedly has by some distance the most talented player pool in the world, chemistry and a lack of hustle compared to opponents have been viewed as the team’s weak points over the years.

Not that it’s often mattered, though, with Team USA winning seven of the eight men’s basketball gold medals on offer since professionals were able to participate for the first time at Barcelona 1992.

“We stopped playing mid third quarter and started turning the ball over,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr said, per the NBA. “The game shifted.

“We don’t have the continuity like a team like Australia. That means we have to adapt pretty quickly, in a couple of weeks. It takes a little time to become a team. We will get there. This is a good lesson for us. Better to learn that lesson now than later.”

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis scored a team high 17 points for Team USA to go with 14 rebounds in just 18 minutes, while also playing some crucial defense.

Devin Booker added 16 points and Anthony Edwards had 14.

For Australia, the defending Olympic bronze medalist, Jock Landale scored a game high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists in a standout performance.

“Our defense had a little slippage, back cuts kind of hurt us,” Davis said. “But offensive rebounds for them have nothing to do with the short time we’ve been together. That’s all effort.”

