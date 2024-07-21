Arike Ogunbowale sets WNBA All-Star record while Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark set rookie records in win over Team USA

By Wayne Sterling and Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale set a new WNBA All-Star game record of 34 points while Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese set rookie records as they helped lead Team WNBA to a 117-109 win over Team USA on Saturday in Phoenix.

All Ogunbowale’s 34 points came in the second half, with 21 in the third quarter, as Team WNBA overturned a four-point deficit at half time to defeat Team USA as it prepares for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Ogunbowale’s scoring exploits earned her a second All-Star MVP award in front of 16,407 fans at Footprint Center.

“Coach (Cheryl Miller) actually called me out at halftime in front of everybody was like, just take a deep breath and play your game,” the 27-year-old said after the game. “I guess you guys saw what happened.”

Ogunbowale is the fourth player in league history with multiple All-Star game trophies.

Meanwhile, rookies Chicago Sky forward Reese and Indiana Fever guard Clark played on the same team for the first time and both enjoyed historic games in their All-Star debuts.

Reese, who has already set a WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles this season, became the first rookie to record a double-double in an All-Star game after finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Clark had four points and also set a rookie All-Star game record with 10 assists, one of which went to Reese, to finish just one assist shy of Sue Bird’s overall record in an All-Star game.

“It was a lot of fun, we came in here and we competed hard,” Clark told reporters afterward. “We knew they were going to want to win so we came out with the same mindset … We started the third quarter really strong and that’s what set the tone.”

Clark was left off the Olympic roster, a decision that was initially met with some shock, but she told reporters that there was “plenty of talent on that team.”

“I think it was the same four years prior, Team WNBA beat Team USA and they were perfectly fine at the Olympics,” she added. “If anything, it shows how good this league is, how much talent there is … I’m going to be supporting them and cheering them on, I love the Olympics … they’re going to win gold and dominate.”

Six-time All-Star and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart led Team USA with 31 points and 10 rebounds while six-time All-Star and Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson added 22 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The US will next play Germany in a London exhibition game Tuesday before heading to France for the Summer Olympic Games where the team is seeking an eighth consecutive gold medal.

The WNBA resumes regular season action after the Olympics on August 15.

