Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar pulls out of Olympics with extreme fatigue

(CNN) — Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar will not compete at the upcoming Paris Olympics due to fatigue, the cyclist and the Slovenian Olympic Committee announced on Monday.

“After an intense few months, I’m going to take a bit of rest and build up to the World Championships where I look forward to wearing the Slovenian colours again with pride,” the cyclist wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“Just want to say best of luck to Domen Novak who will take my place in Paris and to all the other athletes heading to the Olympics. I wish you the best!”

Pogačar became the first rider since 1998 to win both the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia in the same year when he triumphed in cycling’s most iconic race for the third time on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was tipped to claim a further title by winning gold in the men’s Olympic road race in Paris on August 3.

The Slovenian Olympic Committee cited “being too tired” as the reason for Pogačar’s withdrawal from the Olympics, according to Reuters, confirming that his place in the team would be taken by Novak.

“Once again, congratulations to the Tour de France winner for his third victory in the world’s most prestigious cycling race, and we hope he rests well and prepares for his next races,” said a statement on social media.

At this year’s Tour de France, Pogačar claimed six stage victories – the most since 2009 – and ultimately finished six minutes and 17 seconds ahead of Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard.

He capped off his latest title with victory in Sunday’s time trial in Nice, which marked the final stage of the race.

