French officials investigating antisemitism at Olympic soccer match

Paris (CNN) — French authorities have launched an investigation into possible antisemitism at an Israel-Paraguay soccer match during the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The Paris prosecutors office opened the probe in coordination with other relevant authorities following reports of “aggravated incitement to racial hatred” and “incitement to discrimination,” including a man making antisemitic gestures during the game at the Parc des Princes stadium over the weekend.

During the match, a banner “bearing a political message was displayed and anti-Semitic gestures were made,” Paris 2024 said in a statement.

The statement from the Olympics organizers did not clarify what these gestures were.

According to stills by multiple photo agencies, a banner reading “Genocide Olympics” was displayed, with some spectators holding up Palestinian flags during the game.

Paris 2024 said it “strongly condemns these acts,” adding that a complaint has been lodged by the committee, “which is at the disposal of the authorities to assist with the investigation.”

“Paris 2024 is committed to combating all forms of discrimination, which are in every way contrary to the Olympic and Paralympic values. We would like to remind everyone that the Games are a time for harmony and tolerance,” the statement continued.

