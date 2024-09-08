Dolphins star Tyreek Hill detained by police hours before season-opening game, scores a touchdown



By Ben Morse and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained for a short time by police after a traffic incident just hours before Miami’s season-opening game on Sunday, the team said on social media.

Hill, 30, is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, leading the league in receiving yards last season with 1,799 yards, while also adding 13 touchdowns. The Dolphins are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 1 game at Hard Rock Stadium.

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins X account said.

“He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Reported video of the incident appeared to show a handcuffed Hill being picked up off the road by police.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN the incident began as a traffic stop when Hill was driving to the stadium.

“Apparently, he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “How things escalated into the situation that they were in, in handcuffs and being held on the ground with police is mind-boggling to me.”

Police have so far only released a statement from Stephanie V. Daniels, the department’s director.

“We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers,” Daniels said in a statement. “I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage. We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

CNN has reached out to the police for more information.

Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN that he has spoken with Hill and shared his client’s account of the incident.

“He was given a moving violation ticket, and he’s going to focus on the game and then we’ll address this afterwards,” Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Rosenhaus said the altercation left Hill rattled.

“The most important thing is that Tyreek is okay physically. Mentally, he was very distraught about what happened,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “Tyreek has told me over and over he’s a big supporter of police. He was telling the police there, ‘I want to be a police officer in the future.’ But this is crazy, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

In a separate interview with CBS Sports, Rosenhaus said his client was left feeling “stunned” and “very emotional” after the incident. “He had no idea why it escalated to that extent. He felt it was very inappropriate, but we’ll be dealing with that after the game.”

Hill was a “consummate professional,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s a very strong man, and I’m confident he’ll pull it together and be at his best today,” he said

Despite those emotions, Hill scored a trademark touchdown in the third quarter against the Jaguars, connecting with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for an 80-yard score.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

