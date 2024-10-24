NC State quarterback Grayson McCall retires from football after suffering concussion he ‘cannot come back from’

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — North Carolina State University quarterback Grayson McCall has retired from football after suffering a concussion he “cannot come back from,” the 23-year-old announced on Wednesday.

The senior was stretchered off the field during the Wolfpack’s game against Wake Forest on October 5 after taking a hit to the head. He has not played since the injury.

“As you all know I have battled injuries my whole career, but this is one that I cannot come back from,” McCall said in an Instagram post. “I have done everything I can to continue, but this is where the good Lord has called me to serve in a different space. Brain specialists, my family, and I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to hang the cleats up.”

McCall has a history of concussions. He suffered one while still at Coastal Carolina last season that ended his year.

The three-time Sun Belt player of the year transferred to NC State from Coastal Carolina ahead of the season and has thrown for 518 yards along with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Wolfpack.

“As I feel like my whole world is being taken from me, I feel some sense of contentment,” McCall continued on Wednesday. “Every time my feet hit the grass, I left every single ounce of myself on that field. I always played my hardest and to the best of my ability because I never knew what play would be my last. I have no regrets throughout my career and that is something I can be proud of. I want to use this time to show my appreciation to everyone who has been along for the ride.

“To my family, friends, teammates, fans and all the coaches who have poured into me over the years, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. Without you all, none of this would have ever been possible.”

True freshman quarterback CJ Bailey took over for McCall as the starter and the Wolfpack are 4-4 on the season.

NC State is next scheduled to play on November 2 against Stanford.

McCall said he would like to get into coaching, saying he looked “forward to taking my passion and love for the game into the coaching space to serve and lead the next group of kids with a dream.”

