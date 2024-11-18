Tearful Rory McIlroy caps tumultuous year with double DP World Tour win

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — After a year fraught with personal and professional turbulence, Rory McIlroy ended 2024 in his much-frequented happy place: the winner’s circle.

A third career win at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Sunday put the gloss on a sixth Race to Dubai victory for the Northern Irishman, who battled back tears as he discussed triumph on the 18th green at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“It means a lot. I’ve been through a lot this year professionally, personally,” McIlroy told Sky Sports. “It feels like the fitting end to 2024. I’ve persevered this year a lot.”

Victory sealed the 35-year-old’s fourth title of the season after a pair of wins on the PGA Tour – a highly successful campaign by most golfer’s estimations, but McIlroy’s storied talent means many measure his seasonal success by majors.

The world No. 3’s decade-long pursuit of an elusive fifth major crown was extended in devastating fashion at the US Open in June, as two late missed putts from inside four feet helped Bryson DeChambeau snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at Pinehurst.

The previous month, McIlroy had filed for divorce to end his seven-year marriage with Erica Stoll, but the golfer announced they had reconciled their differences on the eve of the US Open.

The couple were joined by their daughter Poppy for celebrations on the Earth course, with McIlroy giving thanks to his family for their support through what he believed to be the most emotionally draining season of his career.

“Their support means the world to me,” McIlroy told reporters.

“To be able to show Poppy what happened today and maybe some of the reasons why I’m not around all of the time because I’m working or practicing … it’s incredible that they were here with me this week and I’m excited to go celebrate with them.

“It’s been quite the year, but I’m super happy with where I am in my career and in my life, and I feel like everything’s worked out the way it was supposed to.”

Birdies at the 16th and 18th holes were enough to hold off late pressure from Denmark’s Rasmus Højgaard, lifting McIlroy to a two-shot victory at 15-under par overall.

The win saw McIlroy rewarded with a $5 million payday – $3 million as a winner’s cut of the tournament’s $10 million prize purse and an additional $2 million for winning the Race to Dubai (formerly the Order of Merit).

A sixth win in the season-long competition saw the Northern Irishman match the haul achieved by late Spanish golf icon Seve Ballesteros, adding another layer of emotion and drawing him within two titles of Colin Montgomerie’s all-time record of eight.

“I think everyone knows what Seve means to European golf and to Ryder Cup players,” McIlroy said.

“(In the) European Ryder Cup locker room, all we have are quotes of Seve. We had a changing room with Seve’s shirt from ‘95, the last Ryder Cup he played,” he continued, wiping away tears. “For me to be mentioned in the same breath, I’m very proud.

“Going to go for my seventh next year and try to chase Monty down,” he added.

