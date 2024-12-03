LeBron James barely keeps double-digit scoring streak alive as LA Lakers fall to Minnesota Timberwolves

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — LeBron James continues to endure one of the worst shooting slumps of his career as the Los Angeles Lakers were easily beaten, 109-80, by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

The 39-year-old went 0-of-4 from three-point range against the Timberwolves, extending his run of missed shots from deep to 0-of-19 over the last four games, his worst run since his rookie season.

James’ average 22 points per game so far this season is also his lowest since his rookie campaign.

The four-time NBA champion did, however, just about keep his long-running, league-record, double-digit scoring streak alive, extending it to 1,243 games as he registered 10 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists.

James, who turns 40 later this month, said ahead of the season that he was aiming to play in all 82 games. After the defeat to the Tiumberwolves, he said it was still “a goal” but something he’s “not discussing right now.”

“I don’t know that’s in the best interest of him and us if he does that,” Lakers head coach JJ Reddick said of James’ 82-game goal, per ESPN. “But if he’s feeling well and feeling good, then he should play.

“But we obviously want to manage that as best we can.”

The Lakers have now lost five of their last seven games and slip to eighth in the Western Conference, with Reddick calling his team’s performance “uneven and inconsistent.”

The 80 points scored against Minnesota is also the lowest registered in a game by the Lakers since scoring 73 in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in January 2017, per ESPN.

Julius Randle scored a team-high 18 points for Minnesota, with Rudy Gobert adding 17 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid 15 each.

Minnesota has now won back-to-back games after suffering a four-game losing streak, with last season’s Western Conference finalists struggling in 11th place.

D’Angelo Russell scored a game-high 20 points for the Lakers.

The Lakers’ road trip continues with a visit to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, while the Timberwolves travel to play the Los Angeles Clippers.

Defending champ Celtics cruise past the Heat

Jaylen Brown returned from illness to lead the Boston Celtics to a 108-89 win over the Miami Heat.

Brown, who missed Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, scored a game-high 29 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists, with Payton Pritchard adding 25 points off the bench, including five three-pointers.

Pritchard is the first Celtics players since Isaiah Thomas in 2015 to score at least 20 bench points in four straight games, per the Associated Press.

Both teams were shorthanded on Monday, with the Celtics missing Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser, while the Heat were without star forward Jimmy Butler, who continues to be troubled by a knee injury.

The Celtics have won eight of their last nine games and sit in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat have now lost two straight and are currently the No. 7 seed.

Monday night’s scores

Away @ home (winners in bold)

Los Angeles Lakers 80-109 Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami Heat 89-108 Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans 112-124 Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 102-128 Chicago Bulls

