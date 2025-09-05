What happens next after Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter spat on opponent in season-opening NFL game?

By Ben Morse, Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Thursday’s curtain-raising NFL game was meant to be a celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning campaign last year. But before even the first play from scrimmage of the 2025 NFL season, there was controversy.

After the opening kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, a flag was thrown by the officials and Eagles star lineman Jalen Carter was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct – just six seconds into the new season – much to the bemusement of many in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field.

As boos rained down from the Philly crowd and Carter trudged to the locker-room, TV cameras showed Carter appearing to spit at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

NBC cameras later showed Prescott spitting in the direction of Carter before the All-Pro had gotten in the quarterback’s face.

Carter later apologized for his actions, saying he made a “mistake.”

“I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out here,” the 24-year-old said. “I’m doing it for them. Doing it for my family also but fans, they show the most love. … It won’t happen again. I’ve already made that promise.”

Prescott, however, downplayed the spitting incident, claiming he was trying to “mess” with one of his offensive lineman and felt the “need” to spit, which riled Carter up.

“He asked or goes: ‘Are you trying to spit on me?’” Prescott told reporters. “At that point, I felt like he was insulting me. I wouldn’t spit on somebody and I’m damn sure not trying to spit on you, we’re trying to play a game and I’m wondering why you’re trying to mess with the rookie (Tyler Booker).

“I step through and say the words: ‘Why the hell – excuse me probably even more colorful – but why would I spit on you for?’ He just spit on me in that moment, and it was more of a surprise than anything.”

It didn’t stop the Eagles beginning their title defense with a victory, beating the Cowboys 24-20.

But afterwards, Carter’s actions were the main talking point as well as any potential punishment Carter could face for his actions.

‘The worst thing you can do’

One thing that is unanimous is the criticism of players who spit at their opponents.

Carter isn’t the first NFL player to do so and, if he does face punishment, the lineman wouldn’t be the first to be penalized for spitting on an opponent.

Denver Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski was fined $7,500 for spitting in the face of San Francisco 49ers receiver JJ Stokes in 1997. In January 2006, Washington’s Sean Taylor was ejected and fined $17,000 for spitting on Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Michael Pittman. Later in the year and the following season, Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens was fined $35,000 for spitting in the face of Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall.

Each incident has brought about severe criticism from the NFL fraternity, highlighting the lack of respect that comes with the act.

NFL Hall of Famer and then-Broncos teammate of Romanowski’s, Shannon Sharpe, described being “livid” when he found out what the linebacker had done in 1997.

“That’s the worst thing you can do,” he said in 2024 on his “Nightcap” podcast. “You spit on the ground. You spit on me, you’re telling me I’m lower than the ground.”

Similarly, Hall said his opinion on Owens had changed after being spat at by the wide receiver.

“You don’t spit in another grown man’s face. Hopefully, the NFL can see it and go back and watch the film just before the first punt of the game,” Hall said, per ESPN. “We were kind of walking face to face, and he just hauled off and spit in my face. I lost all respect for the guy, man, after that.”

So will he be punished?

When reached by CNN Sports, the NFL said it wouldn’t comment specifically on the situation involving Carter, but noted that “a player who is disqualified could face potential further discipline in the form of a suspension or fine.”

“If I get that text or that call and have that conversation, we will handle it,” Carter said when asked about a potential punishment.

When asked about whether Carter would face any internal punishment from the Eagles, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that he’ll keep those conversations private.

“We will handle it,” he said.

If Carter is suspended, it would be a big blow to an Eagles defense which played a big part in the team winning the Super Bowl last season.

He was named to the second-team All-Pro and provided plenty of key defensive moments to help Philadelphia to their championship-winning campaign.

