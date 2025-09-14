Steeplechaser turns around during world championship race to help injured competitor reach finish line

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Crossing the finish line in 10th and 11th is not how either Tim Van de Velde or Carlos San Martín would have been picturing the men’s 3,000m steeplechase qualifier on Saturday.

But the Belgian’s remarkable show of sportsmanship meant that the image may be remembered as one of the defining moments of this year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

On the final stretch after every other runner had already finished or left the race, Van de Velde glanced over his shoulder and noticed San Martín stopping to gingerly lift his leg over the last barrier.

The 25-year-old then jogged back to his limping competitor and the two put their arms around each other and crossed the finish line together.

“I saw him stumbling and thought, ‘Why not?’” Van de Velde said per the Associated Press. “We both had bad luck, I guess. Maybe we can share some bad luck together.”

Just a few minutes before, the Belgian had been leading the pack but collided with a barrier during the third of the seven-and-a-half laps and fell into the water obstacle.

That came shortly after San Martín had himself clipped a barrier with his right foot and fallen forward onto his hands. After the race, the Colombian left the track in a wheelchair.

The two incidents meant that neither had a chance of making the top five and progressing to Monday’s final, prompting Van de Velde’s act of kindness.

“I know what it’s like to feel helpless on the track,” said the Belgian – who broke his collarbone when he fell at last year’s European Championships in Rome – per the Associated Press.

The heat was won by Soufiane El Bakkali, who took gold in the event at both the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics. The Moroccan finished in 8:26.99, four fifths of a second ahead of world record holder Lamecha Girma in second.

Van de Velde’s sportsmanship meant San Martín actually finished ahead of him – the Colombian in 9:02.20, the Belgian in 9:02.21.

“We’re both competitors. We both work very hard,” he added per the Associated Press. “Of course, the main goal was the final and we both had bad luck, so that’s why I did it.”

