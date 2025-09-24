Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum says he hasn’t ‘ruled off playing this season’ as he continues his long recovery from injury



CNN

By Andy Scholes, Frank Nunns O’Connell, CNN

(CNN) — When Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon lunging for a loose ball in the final minutes of a playoff game against the New York Knicks in May, it felt like a crumbling moment in what has been a stellar career for the 2024 NBA champion.

Tatum clutched his ankle and writhed in agony on the hardwood of Madison Square Garden before being wheeled to the locker room, head in hands. The moment marked a major setback for the six-time NBA All-Star, condemning him to months on the sidelines.

But more than four months on from the incident, Tatum tells CNN Sports that he hasn’t given up hope of returning to the court for the upcoming season, despite only recently getting back on the court for basketball workouts.

“I haven’t ruled off playing this season,” Tatum said. “I will say I’m not rehabbing six days a week for no reason.”

The 27-year-old can still recall in vivid detail the moment he sustained the injury against the Knicks, after which he started to have fears about his future.

“Naturally, I was in shock, I was in disbelief – could not believe that this had just happened,” Tatum said. “I knew right away when I hit the ground and grabbed my calf … It was just like, what is next? Am I done? Am I going to be the same? Am I going to get traded? It was just so many things that went through my mind.”

Tatum cannot be blamed for such thoughts. Recovering from a torn Achilles tendon is a long and brutal process, typically lasting nine months to a year for NBA players. Tatum, now 19 weeks into his rehab, is in the middle of that timeline.

“Mentally, it’s been a journey, it’s been emotional,” he explained. “More so than the physical part, just trying to challenge yourself every single day … Even now, this season, (NBA) media day is on Monday. Understanding I won’t be ready for the start of the season is a tough pill to swallow and something that I’m not used to.”

Tatum has never played fewer than 64 games in a regular season, an impressive feat considering everything that he’s accomplished across his eight-year NBA tenure: Five All-NBA appearances, as well as two Olympic gold medals, represent just some of his successes.

But rehabbing his injured Achilles has presented a fresh challenge in his career. Pain management has been a central part to his recovery, with Tatum saying he has used Journavx, a non-opioid medication, to ease the process.

“It worked for me and it relieved my pain,” he said, adding that he wants people to know that “they have choices and they should talk to their doctor” when it comes to pain management.

Tatum wasn’t the only star to suffer the same injury last postseason. Then-Bucks, now Blazers star Damian Lillard and Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton also tore their Achilles tendons.

“Unfortunately, there’s no rhyme or reason why,” Tatum said. “For one, everybody’s situation is a little different – Tyrese had a calf strain which might have played a part, Dame had a blood clot that he was coming back from.

“The toughest part is, I’ve talked with specialists, I’ve talked with doctors and surgeons, and nobody has an exact reason why,” he added. “It’s just kind of an unlucky situation.”

Tatum says the trio is staying in touch as they all go through the same rehab process.

“I’m asking questions like, ‘How did it feel when you first got out of the boot? How did it feel when you first walked? How did it feel when you first ran on a treadmill?’” he said. “What are you doing now in your workouts and which steps are you at?”

The Celtics made many cost-cutting moves this offseason, breaking up the core from their 2024 championship team. Jrue Holiday was traded to the Blazers, while Kristaps Porziņģis was sent to the Hawks. Despite the roster changes this offseason, Tatum believes the Celtics remain contenders.

“We still have a really good core of guys who have won the championships,” he said, adding: “We play for the Celtics. The standard is always the standard, regardless of who we have on our team, who’s out there on the floor. We always compete to win, compete to be the best that we can be, compete to win championships. That doesn’t change and that’s just the Boston Celtics way.”

Away from basketball, Tatum credits his sons – seven-year-old Deuce and one-year-old Dylan – with keeping him grounded and aiding his journey back to the court.

“Just kids being themselves – innocent and honest as always – has really helped this process,” he said. “The silver lining of it all is I’ve been able to spend more time in Boston throughout the summer than I normally would have, and they help take your mind off things and what’s going on in the real world.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.