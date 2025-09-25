Lionel Messi rolls back the years to fire Inter Miami into MLS playoffs

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Lionel Messi played a starring role in Inter Miami’s 4-0 win against New York City FC on Wednesday, a result which fired his side into the MLS playoffs.

The Argentine scored twice and grabbed an assist on a brilliant night for Inter Miami, with Baltasar Rodríguez and Luis Suárez also getting on the scoresheet.

“We’re happy because now we’re officially qualified for the playoffs. That was very important for us. Now we have to keep moving forward. We know we have two games in hand, so now we’ll try to rest, recover, and get ready for Toronto (in the next game),” said Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano.

After riding its luck at the start of the match against New York, Miami took the lead just before halftime through Rodríguez.

Messi, though, was instrumental in the goal, sliding a brilliant through ball to the midfielder, who made no mistake with his finish.

Captain Messi then doubled Miami’s lead in the 74th minute with a move that had its roots in Barcelona.

Sergio Busquets, who played with Messi at the Catalan club in the prime of their careers, sent his teammate through on goal with a cutting pass from midfield. With the New York defense in disarray, the diminutive magician dinked the ball over the goalkeeper before wheeling away in celebration.

Suarez then scored a penalty to make it 3-0, before Messi added another in the 86th minute. It was another brilliant Messi goal, with the forward running directly at the New York defense before shifting the ball onto his right foot and striking across the goalkeeper.

The brace takes the 38-year-old Messi’s goal tally to five in the last three games, form which has fired Miami to third in the Eastern Conference.

The team is now five points behind division leader Philadelphia Union having played two fewer games. Miami will be eyeing the top spot with five regular season matches left to play.

Messi is currently leading the MLS scoring charts having netted 24 times this season. He also has the joint-third number of assists with 13.

The MLS playoffs start on October 22, with the MLS Cup set for December 6.

