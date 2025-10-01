Napheesa Collier speaks out on WNBA accountability: ‘Right now, we have the worst leadership in the world’

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Napheesa Collier didn’t mince words in her criticism of WNBA leadership, including commissioner Cathy Engelbert, saying Tuesday in her season-ending exit interview that “right now, we have the worst leadership in the world.”

Collier, a superstar with the Minnesota Lynx who just finished her seventh season in the WNBA, read out loud to reporters a statement she had prepared – pointedly coming down strongly on the league and the commissioner.

“The real threat to our league isn’t money, it isn’t ratings, or even missed calls or even physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office,” Collier said.

“Since I’ve been in the league, you’ve heard the constant concerns about officiating, and it has now reached levels of inconsistency that plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates.

“Whether the league cares about the health of the players is one thing, but to also not care about the product we put on the floor is truly self-sabotage.

“Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is the lack of accountability from our leaders.”

Engelbert responded to Collier’s comments through a statement on Tuesday.

“I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA. Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game,” the commissioner stated.

“I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.”

The Lynx, the top seed in the WNBA playoffs, lost to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals Sunday in four games. Minnesota was without Collier, who had suffered an ankle injury late in Game 3 on Friday when she and Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas collided as Thomas collected a steal.

Minnesota also was missing head coach Cheryl Reeve, who was suspended for Sunday’s Game 4 because of her comments and conduct toward officials during Game 3. Reeve was ejected late in the fourth quarter of that Game 3 contest.

“The league has a buzzword that they’ve rolled out as talking points for the CBA as to why they can’t give the players what we’re worth. That word is sustainability,” Collier said. “But what’s truly unsustainable is keeping a good product on the floor while allowing officials to lose control of games.

“Fans see it every night. Coaches, both winning and losing, point it out every night in pregame and postgame media. Yet leadership just issues fines and looks the other way. They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence.”

Also in her remarks Tuesday, Collier said that in February, she met with Engelbert and asked the WNBA commissioner how she planned to address the officiating issues in the league.

“(Engelbert’s) response was, ‘Well, only the losers complain about the refs,” Collier said.

Collier continued: “I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin (Clark), Angel (Reese) and Paige (Bueckers), who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years. Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she made $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.’

“In that same conversation, she told me, ‘Players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them.’”

Collier said that February meeting between her and Engelbert was at Unrivaled, a women’s basketball league in which Collier is a founder and player. Unrivaled has a media partnership with TNT Sports. TNT Sports is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is the parent company of CNN.

CNN reached out to the WNBA and asked for a response to Collier’s remarks, specifically regarding her meeting with Engelbert. CNN has also inquired with the league whether Collier will be fined for her comments on Tuesday.

“I’m not concerned about a fine,” Collier said as part of her prepared statement to reporters. “I’m concerned about the future of our sport.

“At some point, everyone deserves to hear the truth from someone who I hope has earned the benefit of the doubt to fight for what is right and fair for our athletes and our fans.

“We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But right now, we have the worst leadership in the world.”

