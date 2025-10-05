Jackie Young’s historic outing leads Aces to Game 2 win over Mercury in WNBA Finals

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson proved to be too much to handle for the Phoenix Mercury as the duo led the Las Vegas Aces to a 91-78 victory in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

Two days ago, Game 1 was a thrilling back-and-forth affair, but Sunday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada, was a much different game that allowed the Aces to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

It was all about the 29-year-old Wilson and the 28-year-old Young.

Wilson, coming off being named MVP for a record-breaking fourth time last month, finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

But it was her teammate who will be stealing the headlines following a senstational performance in Game 2.

Young, a former first overall pick, scored 21 of her game-high 32 points in the third quarter to help Las Vegas pull away, breaking the record for most points in a single quarter in WNBA Finals history in the process.

It wasn’t the only historic stat of the game as Wilson and Young combined for 60 points, the second most by a duo ever in the Finals behind Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart’s 65 points in 2020 with the Seattle Storm, according to ESPN.

When asked about Young’s performance, Wilson made a quip about Young’s struggles in Game 1 while talking up who she is as a player and person.

“I don’t know where Jackie was in Game 1,” Wilson told the ESPN broadcast. “But I am glad she showed up Game 2. I knew she was destined for this type of game. This is Jackie’s element like this is what she lives for. This is why she works so hard.

“So to see her thrive and be so successful in this place, it really warms my heart. And I am grateful to be alongside of her. She is doing exactly what she needs to be doing.”

Young added that the “rim was big” while talking about her third quarter performance.

“I didn’t realize it was that much, I was just trying to play the right way and be aggressive,” Young said.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray nearly recorded a triple double, scoring 10 points along with 10 assists, 8 boards, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

Kahleah Copper led the way for the Mercury with 23 points.

Las Vegas are now two wins away from clinching their third WNBA championship in the last four years.

The series now shifts to the Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

