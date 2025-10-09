Toronto Blue Jays knock out New York Yankees to reach first ALCS in nine years

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — After nine long years, the Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the American League Championship Series once more.

The Jays defeated the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday night to stamp their ticket for a best-of-seven ALCS playoff matchup against the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners, starting Sunday in Canada at Rogers Centre.

Having blown a five-run lead at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to fumble a potential sweep, the AL East champions returned to the Bronx to take care of business and progress with a 3-1 series win.

Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and DH George Springer each drove in a run earlier in the game before outfielder Nathan Lukes provided a two-run single in the top of the seventh to put the Blue Jays up 4-1. Eight Toronto pitchers combined to keep the Yankees in check offensively with Jeff Hoffman retiring New York catcher Austin Wells with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth to effectively ice the game.

“I feel amazing,” Guerrero Jr. told MLB after sealing the Blue Jays’ ticket to the ALCS.

“I feel so good. We played for this, and I feel so good. I don’t have the words to say how I feel right now.”

Toronto overjoyed, but Judge’s dreams dashed again

The Blue Jays now wait to see the outcome of the decisive Tigers vs. Mariners Game 5 clash in Seattle on Friday but can get excited for their first trip to the Championship Series since 2016.

Toronto will be hoping to flip the script this time around, having been comprehensively beaten in five games by the then-named Cleveland Indians. Do that, and they can start dreaming of a third World Series title to add to the back-to-back triumphs in 1992 and 1993.

“We’ve wanted to win a World Series our entire careers,” said Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who was spotted jogging at Yankee Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s win having been out injured since early September.

“We’re not there yet, but this is a huge step. It’s a blessing to be part of this group.”

For the Yankees, following last season’s fall at the final hurdle, the wait for a 28th World Series title will tick over to at least 17 years.

Team captain Aaron Judge went down swinging in a deflating end to another stellar individual season – yet again with no World Series ring to complete his glittering cabinet of accolades.

“That’s sports. It doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen, and he (Judge) and I wholeheartedly believe that it will,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

“You keep working your tail off to get back to this position and punch through.”

Wednesday’s Division Series results

Winners in bold

New York Yankees 2 – 5 Toronto Blue Jays (Toronto wins ALDS series 3-1)

Seattle Mariners 3 – 9 Detroit Tigers (ALDS series tied 2-2)

Philadelphia Phillies 8 – 2 Los Angeles Dodgers (LA leads NLDS series 2-1)

Milwaukee Brewers 3 – 4 Chicago Cubs (Milwaukee leads NLDS series 2-1)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.