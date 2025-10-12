Mark Sanchez booked and released from custody, breaks silence following Indianapolis fight

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was booked and released at the Marion County Jail in Indiana on Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

While leaving, the 38-year-old spoke to reporters upon release, thanking first responders for helping save his life.

“But I’m focused on my recovery, and I just want to see my wife, I want to see my son, my two baby girls,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez is facing a felony charge for his role in an altercation that led to the former New York Jet being stabbed last week.

Marion County, Indiana, prosecutor Ryan Mears said earlier this week that further investigation by police led to the more severe charge. Sanchez had initially been charged with three misdemeanors as a part of the incident. Mears said he now faces a charge of felony battery involving serious bodily injury, which carries a maximum sentence of between one and six years in prison.

According to Mears, the dispute between Sanchez and a truck driver began over a parking space.

Sanchez did not comment on any charges he is facing or if he wanted to say anything to the driver, Perry Tole, on Sunday, adding “there will be a day to answer all these questions.”

Tole, the 69-year-old man involved in the incident, filed a lawsuit against Sanchez and others on Monday. Tole and his attorneys allege civil counts of assault/battery and negligent hiring, retention and supervision. The lawsuit does not seek a specific amount of damages rather it asks for the amount awarded to be determined at trial.

CNN has reached out to Sanchez’s attorney for comment.

After starring at quarterback for the USC Trojans, Sanchez played in the NFL for 10 seasons with the New York Jets and several other teams, retiring after the 2018 season. Sanchez joined FOX Sports in 2021 as a game analyst.

