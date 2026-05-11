There’s one month until World Cup 2026 kicks off. Here are 5 things to know

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — It’s now just one month until the first game of this summer’s FIFA World Cup kicks off, and there is plenty to talk about already.

From diplomatic tensions to ticket pricing and travel costs, the tournament has been creating headlines before a ball has even been kicked, and that level of interest is only set to increase as we get closer to the opening game between Mexico and South Africa on June 11.

To help you make sense of everything that’s been happening both on and off the pitch, CNN Sports takes a look at the five things you need to know.

1. Ticket prices

This World Cup has already been no stranger to controversy, and perhaps the biggest so far is the cost associated with attending it.

Ticket prices for the matches have soared to new heights, deterring many fans from watching their teams play across North America.

The cheapest seats for the USA’s opening against Paraguay on June 12 are now costing over $1,000 each. Those prices soar even higher for the bigger matches, with tickets for the final now fetching up to $32,970.

Even President Donald Trump scoffed at some of the costs, telling the New York Post that “I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest,” in reference to the four-figure price for USMNT tickets.

If you think those prices are already eye-watering enough, wait until you see the resale prices. FIFA has created a platform for ticket holders to resell seats for as much as people deem fit. The governing body doesn’t set the prices, but does take a 15% cut from both the buyer and seller.

These tickets are going for tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars. One ticket holder for the final is even reselling his seat, which is right at the back of the stadium, for over $11 million.

And while no one is realistically expecting anyone to buy that, it points to just how inaccessible these prices are for most normal fans around the world.

FIFA has consistently defended its pricing structure, saying it offered tickets starting at $60 for every match, including the final, which were allocated specifically to supporters of qualified teams through their respective national associations.

It also says that, as a non-profit organization, revenue is invested straight back into the game of soccer.

“We have to look at the market. We are in a market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world, so we have to apply market rates,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently said at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California.

“In the US, it is permitted to resell tickets, as well, so if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price. And as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double of our price.”

But when the cost of flights, traveling to games and hotels are all factored in, this year’s tournament is just not possible for so many people. And prices over the next month are only likely to get higher as demand increases.

2. Iran’s participation

Another major storyline in the buildup to this year’s World Cup has been the situation in Iran, and how it might impact the nation’s participation at the tournament.

In the immediate aftermath of the war beginning, there was rhetoric from Iran that there could be no way in which its players could safely travel and participate in the games.

The situation became even more unclear with spokespeople from FIFA, Iran and the US trading remarks about how it could all play out.

Trump had said Iran was welcome at the tournament but suggested playing in the US may not be appropriate “for their own life and safety.”

That then triggered Iranian soccer president Mehdi Taj to discuss with FIFA about moving its matches to Mexico from the US.

With its participation in doubt, attention turned to who could replace Iran, including the strange proposal from one of Trump’s advisors to give Italy a place in the tournament after it failed to qualify.

Ultimately, with a month to go, it now looks very likely that Iran will play.

Last month, an Iranian government spokesperson said the team was preparing for “proud and successful participation” in the World Cup and said it would play its matches in the US, per the Associated Press.

FIFA has also sought to spread clarity on the situation, with Infantino recently saying he was confident Iran would compete.

Iran is set to play New Zealand, Egypt and Belgium this summer, with two matches being hosted in Los Angeles and the other in Seattle.

If both the US and Iran finish second in their respective groups, they would then play each other in the round of 32 in Dallas on July 3.

3. Safety concerns

Before we get to the soccer itself, there have also been concerns around safety at this year’s World Cup, based on the political environments across the host nations.

For example, after seeing high-profile ICE raids and learning that the US government is considering vetting visitor social media activity, some fans have decided traveling to the World Cup was not worth it.

Other fans may not even have the choice, with Trump’s travel ban preventing 39 nations – mostly non-White, African or Muslim-majority countries – from even visiting the country during the World Cup.

These include total bans for people from Haiti and Iran, and partial restrictions for Senegal and Ivory Cost. Players, staff and officials from these competing nations will still be allowed access, though.

There are also safety concerns surrounding Mexico, which will host 13 matches across three host cities this summer. The anxiety is notably strong in the Guadalajara metropolitan area, which will host four games.

The raised concerns stem from the aftermath of federal forces carrying out an operation in February to arrest Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The group is considered one of the “most powerful and ruthless criminal organizations” in Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration. “El Mencho” was seriously wounded in the operation and died en route to the hospital. His death unleashed chaos and a wave of violence in various parts of Jalisco, including Guadalajara.

There were also protests outside Mexico City’s Estadio Banorte after its reopening earlier this year, with demonstrations raising awareness of the nation’s disappearance crisis, as well as a lack of water and affordable housing in Mexico’s capital.

Host nations and FIFA now have a job to do over the next month to ease concerns and make visiting the matches feel more appealing.

4. Debutants

But there is plenty to look forward to, especially on the pitch.

It’s going to be a big month for the teams who are all busy preparing for action to get underway in North America, but perhaps more so for the four nations making their World Cup debuts.

Jordan, Cape Verde, Curaçao and Uzbekistan will also be making their first appearance at the competition, an achievement made easier by the decision to extend this year’s World Cup to 48 teams for the first time.

All the debutants have been handed tough but memorable draws, meaning they’ll be facing some of the best teams and players in the world.

Jordan, for example, will face the reigning champion Argentina in its last Group J match, which will likely see them come face-to-face with Lionel Messi. The Jordanian team has been slowly building over the last few years, reaching the Asian Cup final in 2023 before being beaten by Qatar.

In a similar vein, Uzbekistan has been drawn in the same group as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The Uzbeks are managed by legendary Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro, who lifted the World Cup trophy for his nation back in 2006.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde is set to play one of the tournament favorites in Spain. The African nation may be an underdog heading into the group stage, but it held a stellar record in qualifying – with seven wins, two draws and only the one defeat.

Curaçao has also been given some tough tests in Group E, where it will face the likes of European giant Germany. The Caribbean island became the smallest nation to ever qualify for the finals, boasting a population of just 156,000. It was able to capitalise on the absence of USA, Canada and Mexico in the qualification process, with the three host nations already qualified automatically.

5. Players to watch

Many of the major domestic soccer leagues are still ongoing, meaning some of the world’s top players are still battling to win silverware for their clubs.

In truth, most of the best players heading to the World Cup ply their trade in Europe, with the Champions League final on May 30 concluding the European club season.

And while that’s good news for soccer fans excited to watch more dramatic action, it does mean some players still run the risk of picking up an injury ahead of the World Cup.

Chief among those current concerns is Spain’s winger Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old is one of the best players on the planet and many would have been excited to see the youngster feature in what would be his first World Cup.

But there are now fears he may not be fit to start for Spain, after the Barcelona star sustained a hamstring injury last month while playing for his club. He’s not expected to play again this season, but there are hopes he’ll recover in time for the World Cup in June.

There are, though, a host of players who have picked up devastating injuries that have ended their World Cup dreams. The likes of Dutch star Xavi Simons and French attacker Hugo Ekitike are just two of the bigger names to miss out.

The US team was also hit by an injury to striker Patrick Agyemang, who had hoped to make his World Cup debut this summer. The 25-year-old was ruled out after a serious Achilles tendon injury last month.

“Man, words can’t really describe the moment I realized what happened. You can only imagine the thoughts going through my head,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Regardless, a host of top players will still be featuring in the tournament, including the likes of Messi and Ronaldo.

Neither legend is anywhere near their prime, but it will be an opportunity for fans to see them play on the pitch for maybe the last time. Ronaldo, don’t forget, still hasn’t won the World Cup so he will do everything to match Messi in that respect.

The-CNN-Wire

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