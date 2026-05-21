$50 World Cup tickets? Zohran Mamdani announces discounted seats for lucky New Yorkers

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Lucky New York City residents will be able to purchase World Cup tickets at a reduced price, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced at a press conference on Thursday.

These 1,000 tickets will be available at $50 each – split across the five group stage games and two knockout games played at MetLife Stadium, renamed New York New Jersey Stadium during the tournament, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“As we prepare to host the World Cup right outside of New York City, we know that ticket prices for this tournament have soared into the thousands of dollars. There are countless New Yorkers desperate to attend a World Cup match, but who simply cannot afford to go,” Mamdani announced.

“We know that there are so many New Yorkers who thought that there was no way they could afford to go to this tournament and now there is that glimpse of an opportunity.”

Eligible residents will be able to enter a lottery that runs from May 25 and lasts for six days. Each entrant can sign up once per day, with the daily signups capped at 50,000. Mamdani ensured that only New York City residents will be able to enter and each of the five boroughs will be represented.

By winning a ticket, the entrant also wins the right to purchase an additional ticket.

“This is just a question of if you sign up, and then it’s just a question of crossing your fingers,” Mamdani added.

The holders of these tickets will also be able to get free bus transportation to and from the stadium.

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, has come under fire for both the price of the tickets and transportation – particularly in the US.

Train fares from New York City to the stadium – home of the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets – had skyrocketed to almost 12 times the regular cost, per the Associated Press. These prices have been reduced slightly since, though, following criticism.

“As someone who grew up playing soccer in this city, we know that too often there are too many cost barriers, not just to watching soccer but even playing soccer and we want to make it as easy as possible for the world’s game to be enjoyed by everyone across the five boroughs,” Mamdani added from the Harlem Tavern in Little Senegal.

During Thursday’s announcement, Mamdani was joined on stage by US Men’s National Team player Timothy Weah, who spoke about inspiring the next generation of US soccer stars.

“I think this opportunity is really healthy for the community and for New York in its whole. I think as athletes it’s important to have a voice because we are the pillars of this community – we’re the leaders of the next generation.

“As a kid, it was always a dream to be up here and to be in stadiums playing and if I can help the next kid get to that stage, I think it’s a wonderful feeling,” the winger from New York said.

“My job is to bring joy and to put smiles on faces, so I’m going to do exactly that while standing by his (Mamdani’s) side and making sure that we can make it easier on anyone.”

Games at the site include Brazil vs Morocco, France vs Senegal and Panama vs England – as well as a round-of-32 and a round-of-16 game.

The temporarily named New York New Jersey Stadium will also be hosting the World Cup final. These tickets, however, are not available for that match.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Katherine Koretski contributed to reporting.