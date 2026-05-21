Kyle Busch, a 2-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, dead at 41

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has died at the age of 41, just hours after his team said he was suffering from a severe illness.

Busch’s family and his team, Richard Childress Racing, announced the news of his death on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, his family posted on social media that Busch was hospitalized with severe illness. The family did not specify the type of illness. He was scheduled to race at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In a statement, NASCAR said it was “heartbroken” by the sudden loss.

“A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans,” the statement said.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation,’” the statement reads.

The race series also shared condolences with Busch’s family in the statement.

“Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”

Busch was known as a racing icon, winning more races than any other driver throughout NASCAR’s three national series.

The Las Vegas native was in the midst of his 22nd season in NASCAR’s top division, credited with 63 victories over 762 race starts, which ranks ninth on the all-time wins list. His two Cup series titles came in 2015 and 2019.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate,” the statement added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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