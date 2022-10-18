Student-Athlete of the Week – Tommy Ansley

“This is his home. This is where he has grown up,” said La Quinta head coach Juan Ruiz.

Tommy Ansley didn’t have to choose where he was going to go to school. He was born a Blackhawk. Dad has been at the school coaching for over 20 years and now Ansley is in his senior season under center.

What does La Quinta mean to you?

“Everything man, this is my life right now,” said Tommy Ansley.

Ansley with the Flag after leading La Quinta over rival Palm Desert in his senior season.

“My history here is pretty deep. I used to walk through the locker room and see all the varsity guys when I was in second grade. Seeing their jerseys their helmets and their names. Those guys are celebrities to me,” said Ansley. “I still look up to those guys to this day.”

“He’s a great individual off the field, on the field. He’s the kind of kid you want 20 of,” said Ruiz. “His leadership is important to the team to the school to our community.”

Ansley told me he wanted to get after it in the weight room this year. He put up 285 with this squat clean and 410 on the squat rack. Both are second place all time in LQ history for skill position players. That mattered to Ansley, but the Flag Game mattered more. Ansley willed his team to beat Palm Desert for the first time in six years. The flag hasn’t been on Q Block for Ansley’s entire high school career. A moment for eternity.

“Just like running around celebrating with my guys, that was the best feeling of my life,” said Ansley. “I’m serious. Best feeling of my life.”

“You come to La Quinta you want to get that flag back. That flag hasn’t been here since I was in 6th, 7th grade,” said Ansley.

Ansley is leaving an imprint at La Quinta. His grit and passion for his school is second to none.

“I’m going to roll with the guys that are on my side. I’m not doing this for fame or clout,” said Ansley.

“I am not going to miss it yet, he’s still here,” said Ruiz. “He’s a hard kid to replace.”

Nominate the next student-athlete of the week!

The student-athlete of the week segment airs every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3.