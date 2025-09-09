Student Athlete of the Week – Allison Smith

Palm Desert senior girls' tennis captain Allison Smith is this week's student athlete of the week.

"She's an excellent player. She's a friend to everybody. She's a great captain. She listens to everything that I tell her and she puts it into use," head coach Owen McIntosh said.

Alison Smith has done it all at Palm Desert High School. She's a 4-year player, a DEL singles champion, and holds a 4.7 GPA, but what keeps her striving both on the court and in the classroom is her team.

"I think being a part of the team, like I always want my team to succeed, so everyone has an important role, and if I can make a difference and help our team out, I just want to keep working hard and working towards that," Smith said.

Serving as the captain for the Aztecs, Smith is also involved in several charities, a passion that brings her joy.

"I continue to do it because I like being able to see a difference in my community, and it just makes me happy seeing my community thriving, and I always like to help people out," Smith said.

Allison's attitude, not just as a player but also as a student, has not gone unnoticed by her coach.

"She's basically taught me that there are kids out there that will listen, and they'll grow because of it, and they'll get better, and as a coach, that's probably the most rewarding thing that there is to actually see somebody take what you've told them and taught them and put it into use in a positive way," head coach McIntosh said.

