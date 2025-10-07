Student Athlete of the Week – Joanna Bushnell Crist

La Quinta golf captain Joanna Bushnell Crist is this week's student athlete of the week.

"There's no way you get as good as she is in this game without putting in thousands of hours on the golf course working," head coach Mark Williams said. "She's just relentless. She practices every day, and just does everything she can do to improve her game."

Bushnell Crist is a star for the La Quinta Blackhawks. She's always aiming to shoot low; she's a multi-time DEL champion and maintains a 4.3 GPA, but she always looks to climb the leaderboard, both in the sport she loves and in school.

"I absolutely love golf," Bushnell Crist said. "I think academics are very important. I think that every aspect of golf teaches you something in life, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I give it my all because I know how far it can take me and the opportunities I have."

Bushnell Crist is going far, committing to Fresno State to continue her golf career, which felt like a dream when she knew she would play for the Bulldogs.

"I wouldn't want to go anywhere else," Bushnell Crist said. "They have a great team over there. They're kind of the underdogs, and she's rebuilding the program, and I'm so passionate to be a part of that. But yeah, that was truly one of the best days of my life."

Having been on the team for the past four years, head coach Mark Williams is confident that Fresno State has a standout golfer for the future.

"You have to be very determined," head coach Williams said. "You have to be disciplined. You have to be willing to put in the work, and she does all of that. Besides her skills on the golf course, she's able to manage her time, manage her schoolwork, and she's a straight-A student. Just all around, the perfect package for a college golfer

We are always looking for Student-Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.