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10 World Cup fan zones planned across Los Angeles

Los Angeles FIFA World Cup 26 Host Committee
By
New
Published 8:17 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Organizers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles today unveiled plans for 10 official fan zones across the region, offering public viewing events and community celebrations throughout the tournament.

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee said the fan zones will operate during the 39-day tournament and are designed to bring live match broadcasts and entertainment to neighborhoods across the region.   

The effort will complement the official FIFA Fan Festival opening weekend, scheduled for June 11-14 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will serve as the central gathering point for fans.

"These events will create accessible, vibrant gathering places where fans can come together to celebrate the global game,'' Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, said in a statement. ``From iconic landmarks to neighborhood hubs, Los Angeles will offer an unmatched FIFA World Cup experience that reflects the diversity, culture, and passion of our region.''  

Fan zones are planned at locations including the Original Farmers Market, Union Station, Downey, Hansen Dam, Venice Beach, Fairplex, West Harbor and downtown Burbank, among others. Events will range from free community gatherings to ticketed experiences featuring live music, food vendors, cultural programming and family-friendly activities.

Organizers said the programming will reflect the diversity of Los Angeles, with offerings such as international cuisine, art installations, soccer-themed activities and interactive fan experiences.

Matches will be broadcast at the sites on Fox and Telemundo, with transportation options including Metro encouraged for attendees.   

Los Angeles is scheduled to host eight matches during the 2026 World Cup, and officials said the combination of games, fan zones and festival events is expected to make the region a major destination for fans.   

Additional details and ticket information are available at https://losangelesfwc26.com/.

Article Topic Follows: World Cup

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