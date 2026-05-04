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LA to host more than 100 watch parties for 2026 World Cup

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Published 1:35 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - More than 100 World Cup watch parties will take place at recreation centers and parks across the city, Mayor Karen Bass announced.   

The city is expected to launch its "Kick it in the Park" program later in the summer, with celebrations held in partnership with City Council offices. Fans will be able to watch live soccer matches on large LED screens, enjoy soccer clinics and participate in activities intended to celebrate all 48 nations competing in the tournament.  

"We want to make sure everyone in L.A. can join their neighbors in the excitement of the World Cup,'' Bass said in a statement. "We are bringing the matches to every community in Los Angeles with free events that the whole family can enjoy. This moment belongs to all Angelenos, and we're making sure of that."  

Watch parties are expected to be conducted from June 11 through July 19. Different recreation centers and parks will be on a rotating schedule to host events for match days.

More information is available at kickit.lacity.gov.

Article Topic Follows: World Cup

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