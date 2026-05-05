US Men’s Soccer Team to have fan fest house in Venice

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The United States Men's National Soccer Team will have an official fan fest house located one block from the shores of Venice Beach during the 2026 World Cup, officials announced today.

Officially known as the U.S. Soccer House presented by Bank of America, the site will open from June 11-26, providing fans with free experiences to support and celebrate the U.S. men's national team.

U.S. Soccer House, located at 57 Windward Ave., will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The location will serve as a hub for fans throughout the group stage of the tournament. Officials said the house is designed to bring the energy of the Men's World Cup to life at the "intersection of sport, culture and entertainment."

The site will include a screen broadcasting the day's top matches for watch parties. There will also be live programming with special guests, music, podcast recordings, post-match shows and speaker sessions.

"Fandom is what drives this game forward in this country, and U.S. Soccer House presented by Bank of America is about bringing fans closer to it than ever before,'' Chief Commercial Officer at U.S. Soccer David Wright said in a statement. "Whether you've followed this team your whole life or are just discovering them this summer, this is a place where you can feel U.S. soccer is yours and you can feel connected to the players, to each other, and to the energy of the men's World Cup."

Fans will be able to purchase merchandise, obtain exclusive drops and on-site jersey customization with official player names and numbers at the U.S. Soccer Store. They'll also have opportunities to celebrate the tradition of trading cards to build out a World Cup 2026 collection.

Across the two-week period, the U.S. Soccer House will provide the following activities:

-- Meet and greets with appearances with U.S. Women's National Team players, and U.S. Men's National Team players, former U.S. World Cup referees and former U.S. soccer coaches, players and staff;

-- A special screening of HBO's original sports documentary series "U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men's National Soccer Team,'' produced by Park Stories. This event will showcase episode 5 of the series on June 11 from 6-8 p.m.;

-- The U.S. Soccer Podcast Presented by Henkel will record live from the soccer house with stories, guests and behind-the-scenes moments throughout the tournament;

-- Special Olympics and Amputee Soccer will conduct soccer activities for youth of all ages and abilities;

-- Special beach soccer matches scheduled for June 21, featuring both the U.S. men's and women's beach soccer national teams; and

-- Mascot appearances with Banner, the official U.S. soccer mascot.

"Soccer brings communities together in powerful ways, and our partnership with U.S. Soccer is rooted in a shared commitment to making the game more accessible and creating meaningful experiences,'' said David Tyrie, president of marketing, digital and specialized consumer client solutions at Bank of America.