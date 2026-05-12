30 days to World Cup as LA officials detail plans

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - With 30 days remaining before the start of the 2026 World Cup in Los Angeles, local organizers outlined preparations today on hosting matches at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee held a media event Tuesday in the Inglewood venue, designated as "Los Angeles Stadium" for the tournament, and provided updates on operations, fan engagement and community planning.

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here, and we're excited about all the opportunities Angelenos and visitors from around the world will have to participate in the world's biggest sporting event here in the sports capital of the world," Host Committee CEO Kathryn Schloessman said Tuesday.

"This spectacular stadium will host the U.S. Men's National Team opening match, and seven more matches over 39 days this summer. But the World Cup experience is more than just the eight matches at SoFi, Los Angeles Stadium. The LA World Cup experience is 39 days of soccer-themed events taking place around our region, giving visitors an opportunity to see all that L.A. has to offer."

The group stage begins June 12 with the United States facing Paraguay. The Inglewood venue will also host two Round of 32 matches and a quarterfinal scheduled for July 10.

"The world game is coming to the greatest city in the world: Los Angeles," Earvin "Magic" Johnson said during Tuesday's event.

"And I'm so thrilled because fans from all over the world will get a chance not only to see some great soccer being played here, but also to enjoy our city at the same time. When you think about the financial impact that's going to have on Los Angeles, it's going to be amazing."

Crews at SoFi Stadium were preparing to install a specially cultivated natural grass surface ahead of the tournament, with the first shipments of sod arriving Wednesday from Washington state.

Officials said the grass is being harvested and transported in stages to minimize travel time and preserve field conditions before installation begins. Security will oversee the area around the clock once the grass is installed to ensure the surface remains protected ahead of the June 12 opener.

Organizers said additional preparations include the rollout of regional fan zones, transportation planning with expanded Metro service and the debut of special World Cup TAP cards for transit riders.

The fan zones will open after the tournament's opening weekend and remain active throughout the competition. While several locations will offer free admission, most events are expected to charge between $5 and $25.

Organizers said the zones are intended to provide centralized spaces for fans to watch matches and take part in World Cup-related activities across Los Angeles, with events planned at both major landmarks and neighborhood locations throughout the region.

The 2026 World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Mexico and Canada, is expected to be the largest in the tournament's history, featuring 104 matches.

More information can be found at https://losangelesfwc26.com/.