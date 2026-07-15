The rise of agentic AI in supply chains and what it means for retailers

Artificial intelligence has spent the past few years learning how people click and buy. Now it is moving closer to the harder part of commerce, where a late shipment or missed delivery window can become a customer problem before a retailer has time to react.

A 2025 PwC operations survey found that 53% of respondents already use AI to anticipate and reduce supply chain disruptions, while another 31% are testing it.

Operators tracking fulfillment data are seeing the same pressure behind those adoption numbers as retailers look for systems that can read operational pressure before it reaches the customer. And agentic AI gives that pressure a name, while its arrival points to a larger change inside commerce. As AMS Fulfillment explains below, software is beginning to guide decisions that used to wait for human review.

What Is Agentic AI and Why Does It Matter?

Agentic AI is the term now attached to systems built to pursue a business goal and decide the next step as new information comes in. Old automation stays rigid, doing exactly what its rule says and nothing past it. For example, a system set to reorder 500 units when stock dips below a line does just that, even as the supplier runs dry and the order stalls.

But the agentic version starts from the goal instead, holding a product in stock at a fair price. If the usual supplier runs out, it finds a new source and places the order itself. And inventory balancing follows the same logic, with an agent moving stock toward a regional spike and easing off where demand has cooled.

Sinan Aral, a professor at MIT Sloan, says the agentic AI age “is already here,” with real agents at work across the economy. Agentic systems keep working when reality breaks the script, while older tools simply quit.

How AI Is Changing Warehouse Operations

Warehouse floors make the difference easier to see, since small errors often travel faster than the product itself. A survey conducted in November and December 2024 by Deep Analysis, Hyperscience, and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals found that 82% of respondents said manual document processing has a heavy to extreme impact on operational efficiency, with data-entry errors and slow processing among the biggest problems.

But AI starts cutting into that drag by keeping inventory records closer to the shelf and coordinating automated equipment as it runs. It also moves urgent orders higher before a delay spreads.

The work still belongs to people, though fewer decisions have to sit inside a spreadsheet or wait for a status check. In other words, faster reads inside the building lead to fewer wrong picks and cleaner handoffs before an order leaves the dock.

Forecasting and Fulfillment in Real Time

Once an order clears the dock, speed depends on how quickly the wider network reads demand and disruption together.

Global Trade Magazine has described AI forecasting as a way to read sales history and seasonal patterns alongside outside conditions, giving retailers a faster view of where inventory may run short or sit too long. Agentic systems then carry that view into fulfillment by treating demand planning and order movement as one connected loop.

For example, when a clothing size sells out in Chicago but sits idle in Atlanta, the system moves stock between locations before the missed sale spreads. And when a storm slows a shipping hub or a carrier misses a pickup, the retailer no longer has to spare hours for manual review. The software detects the snag, drops the blocked route, and sends the order through a cleaner path.

Why Customer Expectations Are Driving the Shift

The pressure behind faster fulfillment starts with the shopper, whose patience has been trained by same-day carts, live tracking screens, and delivery windows narrow enough to plan around.

Today, delivery gets counted in hours and days rather than weeks, and the promised window has to hold through the afternoon it was given. But a wrong inventory count breaks that promise fast, turning an item marked available into a cancellation email after checkout. And a late truck does similar damage if no system catches the delay before the date slips.

Retailers once had more room to recover from a miss like that, but online choice has made patience easier to lose. In May, Bain reported its surveys have found that 30% to 45% of U.S. shoppers use generative AI for shopping support, and shoppers trust retailers’ on-site agents three times more than outside agents. So the burden of getting fulfillment right stays squarely on the brand.

The Risks and Challenges of AI-Led Operations

Every gain from this speed carries a matching risk, and the first one sits with the data itself. An agentic system acts on what it reads, so a sensor incorrectly reporting 500 jackets on an empty shelf may have the agentic system accepting new orders with full confidence when they can’t be fulfilled.

One wrong number may then set off the next bad call, from canceling a supplier order to routing a truck toward the wrong site before a person spots the slip. Clear rules hold that danger in check, letting a system reorder on its own under a set dollar line while flagging a costly emergency shipment for a human to approve.

MIT Sloan’s Aral warns that a business has to be able to explain its decisions and apply the same standard to every case. Speed belongs to the machine, but the judgment and the accountability for it stay with the people watching over the work.

Supply Chains Are Becoming Intelligent Systems

New technology often arrives with promises big enough to outrun the work behind them. But agentic AI looks different when it sits close to daily decisions that keep supply chains moving. It helps retailers read demand sooner and respond to delays faster, giving delivery promises a better chance to hold with fewer manual handoffs.

The real test comes after the software is purchased, when clean records and clear rules have to guide every automated call. MIT professor Yossi Sheffi grounds that test in a practical reminder, noting that supply chains are still human networks made of people who move goods and solve problems, with technology there to strengthen that work rather than replace it.

Retailers best prepared for faster commerce will be the ones that connect AI to inventory control and fulfillment work, while keeping experienced people close to the decisions that affect the customer.

This story was produced by AMS Fulfillment and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.