A busy parent's guide to students using AI

“Just ask your phone.”

It’s a common suggestion parents get from their children. Artificial intelligence (AI) now powers many of the tools kids use every day, from search engines and virtual assistants to chatbots and homework help. However, learning how to use these tools effectively and understanding that the answers aren’t always correct is something kids are still learning.

Parents don’t have just one opinion about AI and technology, according to recent research conducted in early 2026 by Verizon and Morning Consult. Their feelings are complex. They aren’t rejecting AI, and they’re not ready to fully embrace it, either.

71% of parents say technology like AI expands learning opportunities.

of parents say technology like AI expands learning opportunities. 63% say technology like AI makes learning more engaging and personalized.

say technology like AI makes learning more engaging and personalized. 65% of parents worry about overreliance and future readiness.

How can parents help students use AI without letting it do the thinking for them? Help them learn when to use these tools, when to question them and when to figure something out on their own. AI offers tremendous potential, but it’s not without risks.

Verizon’s Parenting in a Digital World shares five ways parents can help children become responsible users of AI.

Teach kids that AI can guide their learning, but can’t learn for them.

AI can help brainstorm ideas. It can explain a concept, help organize information or offer a place to start to solve a problem. But it should never replace the thinking process. Encourage kids to see AI as something that supports that process, not skips it.

For gamers, an easy comparison is a gaming walkthrough. These guides can show you where to go, explain a strategy or help you get past a difficult level. But AI can‘t replace decision-making and skillful gameplay. For more examples:

Coaches don’t play the game for you.

Teachers don’t take the test for you.

GPS doesn’t drive the car for you.

Teach kids to question AI answers, not just collect them.

AI can often make mistakes and sound confident even when it is wrong — known as AI hallucinations. That means critical thinking is more important than ever. Kids should understand that AI is designed to generate helpful responses, not necessarily correct ones.

When AI gives an answer, encourage these questions:

“How do we know this is true?”

“Can we find another source that confirms it?”

Show kids that a question can change the answer they get. Different prompts can produce very different responses. That matters because getting an answer is not the same as understanding it.

This is an important skill for kids to develop, not just for school but for whatever comes next. The jobs for the next generation will almost certainly use AI in ways that can’t be predicted today. But employers will still need people who can solve problems when there isn’t an obvious answer.

Teach kids that where they share information matters.

A common misconception is that kids should never share personal information online. That’s not realistic. Much of life happens online now; for example, online banking, online school enrollment and online healthcare through secure patient portals.

AI tools are designed to collect and process information. Kids should understand that not everything belongs online. Teach kids never to enter personal information such as passwords, addresses, financial information, school details or private family matters into AI systems. Just as parents teach kids to be cautious when sharing information online or in games, parents should teach the same habits when using AI.

Privacy and digital safety remain important skills regardless of how technology evolves.

Teach kids there’s a difference between using AI to create something and using AI to mislead someone.

Today’s kids are growing up in a world where videos, images, audio and written content can be generated in seconds.

Talk openly about deepfakes, AI-generated images and manipulated videos. Help kids understand that seeing something online doesn’t automatically make it true.

Talk about honesty, ethics and what it means to mislead someone online.

Help children understand the difference between creating responsibly and misleading others.

Teach kids AI can’t replace childhood.

One of the biggest mistakes we can make is letting AI become the answer to every question.

Kids need time to be bored. Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics and curiosity researchers at the University of Virginia suggests that child-directed play and screen-free downtime help develop creativity, executive function and curiosity — skills that technology can support but shouldn’t replace. AI can be a helpful tool, but it shouldn’t take away opportunities for children to think for themselves.

AI may change how kids learn, but it shouldn’t change why.

It’s okay to “just ask your phone.” Just don’t let that be where learning ends. Students today will almost certainly find creative uses for AI. The goal isn’t avoidance — it’s understanding. When parents stay involved, kids do not have to choose between using AI and building their own skills. They can do both.

This article was produced by Verizon’s Parenting in a Digital World and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.