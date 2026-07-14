7 risk management best practices as regulatory pressure intensifies in 2026

With increasing reliance on interconnected systems, cloud services, and technologies like AI, organizations are operating in environments where trust must be continually validated. According to the most recent Vanta State of Trust Report, 77% of organizations say their stakeholders demand verified proof of compliance.‍

This increase in regulatory scrutiny puts mounting pressure on operational teams and board members to maintain continuous risk visibility. Traditional approaches like fragmented, point-in-time risk management and manual oversight are now a business liability, as the organization must justify the decisions on how it treats or responds to risks consistently.‍

This guide explores how risk management and regulatory pressure are two sides of the same coin. It covers:

Four shifts in the current risk and regulatory landscape

Seven best practices to help your risk management program keep up

Why regulatory pressure is intensifying now

Regulatory pressure is intensifying because the risks organizations face aren’t limited to one or two functions but span multiple domains, including enterprise, IT, operations, and privacy. A single exposure can impact business units, teams, systems, and processes, and is harder to contain without an “always-on” risk management approach. The consequences of security incidents are also severe, including operational disruptions, sensitive data breaches, and legal exposure.‍

As a response, regulators now require organizations to shift from reactive risk management to proactive, continuous oversight. Teams are responsible for addressing threats as they appear instead of waiting for incidents to happen or audits to surface gaps.‍

There are four key areas of the evolving regulatory expectations:‍

Leadership accountability and mandatory incident reporting Expansion of global data and privacy protection laws Stricter operational resilience requirements The rise of AI governance and regulations

1. Leadership accountability and mandatory incident reporting

Under many new and emerging cybersecurity standards and regulations, you’ll see a shift from organizational and group responsibility toward personal accountability. In particular, organizational leaders, such as board members, can be directly held liable for non-compliance, failures in risk oversight, and incident response.‍

This is particularly evident in regulations such as NIS 2 and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)—the latter applies primarily to financial institutions and critical ICT (Information and Communication Technology) service providers. Both impose stricter oversight and penalties for non-compliance. NIS 2, for instance, allows Member States to impose criminal sanctions on management in cases of gross negligence following a cyber incident.

Reporting timelines are also shrinking, requiring faster detection, response coordination, and communication procedures. Some prominent reporting requirements across regulations:

DORA : An initial notification within four hours of classifying the incident as major and no later than 24 hours from the discovery of the incident. An intermediate report is due 72 hours after the initial report, with additional information about the incident.

: An initial notification within four hours of classifying the incident as major and no later than 24 hours from the discovery of the incident. An intermediate report is due 72 hours after the initial report, with additional information about the incident. GDPR : Notification must be made within 72 hours of becoming aware of the breach, with descriptions of the type of data affected, the impact of the breach, remediation action, and a point of contact.

: Notification must be made within 72 hours of becoming aware of the breach, with descriptions of the type of data affected, the impact of the breach, remediation action, and a point of contact. NIS 2: An early warning must be sent within 24 hours of becoming aware of the incident, indicating whether it is suspected of being caused by unlawful acts and whether it could have cross-border impact. An incident notification with expanded updates must come within 72 hours.

2. Expansion of global data and privacy protection laws

GDPR-style strict privacy regulations are expanding globally, with many countries and states introducing their own comprehensive privacy legislation. This creates a fragmented and overlapping compliance landscape.

‍This trend is already visible in the U.S. through the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), as well as other state-level privacy laws in Colorado, Minnesota, Connecticut, and Delaware. Many regulations also impose severe penalties and require ongoing compliance. For example, the Colorado Privacy Act imposes fines of up to $20,000 per violation.

To align across jurisdictions, organizations must enable continuous data governance, regular risk reporting, and real-time visibility into data privacy controls. Frameworks like U.S. Data Privacy (USDP) reflect this shift and unify the privacy regulations’ requirements in the U.S.

However, an average security team navigating both domestic and cross-border compliance for data privacy spends long hours ensuring all requirements are met, which reduces the scalability of compliance programs.

3. Stricter operational resilience requirements

Regulators are no longer satisfied with documented controls alone; they also expect organizations to demonstrate their preparedness for disruptions, which adds additional pressure on security teams. According to Vanta, nearly two-thirds of organizations admit to spending more time proving their security than improving it.

Two prominent examples of this change are DORA and the NIS 2—from a design perspective both push organizations to move beyond static documentation and actively test critical functions, validate resilience, and ensure business continuity under stress scenarios.‍

“Regulators are increasingly signaling that compliance should be demonstrable through live, system-generated evidence and not just assembled manually for an audit. That’s a meaningful shift in both expectations and operating models.” – Evan Rowse GRC SME, Vanta

In 2026, organizations must maintain critical services during disruptions and provide clear, auditable evidence of their resilience. This includes tested business continuity and incident response plans, along with documented testing outcomes that demonstrate effectiveness.‍

Regulations also expect continuous oversight of third-party and supply chain risk for operational resilience. For example, the shift from NIS to NIS 2 strengthens supply chain security by holding organizations more accountable for their vendors’ and service providers’ security controls.

4. The rise of AI governance and regulations

Regulators are increasingly treating AI as a high-risk domain, which translates to more scrutiny. Many security teams find managing AI-associated risks challenging, as evolving threats tend to outpace their expertise.‍

New regulations are rolled out to establish stronger controls, most notably the EU AI Act. It introduces strict requirements around how organizations develop, deploy, and monitor AI systems, including:

AI risk assessments and mitigation strategies

Human oversight mechanisms and automatic logging of AI system operations

Governance and accountability for AI decisions

Why traditional risk management processes are no longer enough

Traditional risk management approaches were largely built around audit preparation, not continuous oversight or decision-making. But as regulatory expectations shift to real-time accountability, the point-in-time model is not enough.‍

Three key limitations include:

Static assessments create blind spots: Point-in-time snapshots become dated quickly between assessments, creating blind spots in coverage in a dynamic risk environment. Fragmented programs limit visibility: Risk is often managed across separate tools, functions, and teams, making it difficult to get a unified view of exposure. This fragmentation obscures how risks and mitigation workflows interact across domains, limiting your ability to assess impact and respond effectively. Manual processes are hard to scale: Traditional risk management relies on manual coordination between teams and slow approval flows. This model doesn’t hold up when your organization scales or when regulators expect continuous oversight and faster decision-making.‍

The solution going forward is to integrate leading risk management tools into your workflow, particularly those that replace fragmented, manual processes with centralized visibility and automation.

‍7 best practices for managing risk and regulatory compliance in 2026

Follow these seven best practices to more efficiently manage risks in 2026:

Introduce continuous, evidence-based risk monitoring Unify risk management across teams and domains Embed risk into business decision-making Implement scenario-based exercises and stress testing Strengthen third-party and supply chain risk oversight Foster a risk-aware culture Use automation and tools to strengthen risk identification and reporting

1. Introduce continuous, evidence-based risk monitoring

Periodic reviews with infrequent reporting create room for vulnerabilities to go unnoticed until they materialize in an incident. To address this, implement continuous monitoring that feeds data directly from your infrastructure and controls, giving you at least near-real-time visibility into risk posture.

Automated monitoring signals (e.g., privilege escalations and an expired vendor security review) can detect and flag access misconfigurations, control failures, and vendor gaps in real time, so your teams can respond or escalate issues quickly.‍

Tip: A unified risk management platform is a great solution if you need support for IT, enterprise, and third-party risk management, as well as continuous monitoring, all in a single platform, along with multiple AI and automation features designed for modern challenges.

2. Unify risk management across teams and domains

A common blind spot in siloed risk management is the inability to see how risks compound. A control gap in one domain can quickly cascade across security, privacy, and operations, but without a unified view, those signals often go unnoticed until they become incidents. For example, a misconfigured cloud setting (IT risk) could trigger a customer data leak (privacy risk).

“Unifying your risk domains can have the largest impact on effectiveness. Allowing your teams to see IT, vendor, privacy, and operational risk in one place helps them move from managing isolated scenarios to understanding exposure. This enables more informed decisions and effective prioritization,” Rowse says.

To support this, risk management software often provides integrated dashboards and centralized risk registers that serve as the single source of truth for the entire team.

‍3. Embed risk into business decision-making

Risk management should inform decisions instead of just stating facts in compliance reporting. An effective way to approach this is to use a risk register to track inherent and residual risks across key domains like IT, operations, and vendors, and then organize them in a risk taxonomy to consistently evaluate exposure before making business decisions.‍

For example, teams can integrate risk management decisions during the development of a new product instead of after. They can address regulatory, security, and operational risk implications upfront and prioritize corresponding controls—reducing the likelihood of reactive remediation and operational disruptions later.

4. Implement scenario-based exercises and stress testing

Implement scenario-based exercises and stress tests to simulate how risks evolve and interact across domains in real-world settings. Conduct simulations for high-likelihood and impact scenarios, such as IT failures affecting operations, to surface hidden vulnerabilities that standard risk assessments often miss.

These exercises validate whether your existing controls are effective in practice. They evaluate the efficacy of your business continuity and incident response plans and clarify stakeholder roles during disruptions. From a regulatory perspective, your findings and lessons learned give you auditable documentation that validates your preparedness and response capabilities.

5. Strengthen third-party and supply chain risk oversight

With organizations relying more on cloud providers, APIs, and other industry-specific services, third-party risk management and supply chain oversight are central to enterprise risk management.

‍To address evolving third-party risks, replace the point-in-time onboarding questionnaire with continuous monitoring of vendor risk and set up ongoing security validation and reassessment as risk elements change. Leading third-party risk management software can automate this process and flag changes in vendor risk posture in real time.

Identify critical dependencies in your supply chain so you can focus your efforts and reduce the likelihood of disruptions. Define clear accountability lines using SLAs and contractual protections, such as the right to include the vendor for resilience testing.

6. Foster a risk-aware culture

Risk management today goes beyond GRC and security teams, as even leadership, legal, and many operational departments contribute to maintaining controls and risk-aware communications.

To ensure clear ownership and accountability, embed risk awareness and expectations into daily operations. Typically, this means conducting regular scenario-based training for stakeholders and leadership-focused reporting to communicate how current trends affect risk appetite. The end goal is to make risk management a natural part of everyday decision-making.

7. Use automation and tools to strengthen risk identification and reporting

It’s critical to adopt integrated risk management tools to replace manual, spreadsheet-driven processes and support scalable, continuous oversight. While manual approaches may work in low-complexity environments, they don’t meet the demands of modern regulatory expectations or growing risk complexity.

Top GRC solutions can help organizations move from a fragmented, periodic view of risk to unified oversight. Many platforms support bringing an existing risk program or building a tailored one from scratch.

Features like AI-driven risk identification, scoring recommendations, multiple risk registers with control mapping, and risk scenarios can help automate the busywork in risk management. Board-level reporting capabilities can also help teams prioritize actions and monitor risk trends for data-backed decisions.

‍Aligning risk management with regulatory expectations

Regulatory pressure isn’t a passing trend. It reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations are expected to manage and demonstrate oversight. The frameworks and enforcement mechanisms taking effect in 2026 all point in the same direction: continuous visibility, cross-domain accountability, and documented evidence that risk decisions are deliberate and defensible.

Organizations that treat this shift as an opportunity to modernize, replacing fragmented, periodic processes with unified, always-on oversight, will be better positioned to meet regulatory expectations while building the operational resilience their stakeholders increasingly demand. Evaluating the best risk management software for your organization’s needs is a practical first step.

This story was produced by Vanta and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.