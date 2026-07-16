AI notetakers have sat in on 1 in 3 US workers' meetings, but only a third say they were asked first

The AI notetaker has quietly become a coworker. One in 3 employed Americans (33.4%) say an AI notetaker or transcription bot, tools like Otter.ai, Fireflies, Zoom AI Companion, or Microsoft Copilot, has been present in their work meetings, according to a July 2026 survey of 500 employed U.S. adults commissioned by Kolmogorov Law and conducted through the Pollfish research platform. Another 22.4% can’t say whether they’ve been recorded or not, which is its own kind of finding.

Recording First, Asking Later

What hasn’t become routine is asking. Among the 167 workers whose meetings have included an AI notetaker, only 34.7% say they were always asked for permission before the tool recorded or transcribed. More than a third (36.5%) were asked only sometimes, 25.1% were never asked and simply saw the bot appear in the meeting, and 3.6% learned about the recording only afterward. Put together, 65.3% of exposed workers say consent was inconsistent or absent.

The consent problem isn’t limited to AI notetakers. Nearly 1 in 5 of all workers surveyed (18.8%) say they have discovered after the fact that a meeting or call had been recorded or transcribed without their knowledge, and 8% say it has happened more than once.

The issue is already reaching the courts. A federal class action against Otter.ai alleges that meetings were recorded and transcribed without the consent of all participants in violation of California privacy law. Otter.ai denies the allegations, and the case remains pending.

The 65% Knowledge Gap

Most workers have no idea that rules exist. According to the Kolmogorov Law survey, some states, including California, require every participant’s consent before a conversation may be recorded; only 35% of workers said they already knew. Nearly 42% (41.8%) said they had no idea recording laws applied to work meetings at all, 11.6% believed one participant’s consent was enough everywhere, and another 11.6% weren’t sure. Sixty-five percent of the American workforce say they lack awareness of the consent requirements that can determine whether AI meeting recordings comply with applicable laws. This knowledge gap mirrors, almost exactly, the 64.4% of workers who don’t know that pasting confidential data into a personal chatbot can be illegal.

Ignorance of the law, however, does not translate into indifference once workers imagine the recording happening to them. Asked what they would do upon discovering that a company had repeatedly recorded their calls or meetings without consent, 29.2% would complain to the company or HR, 9.6% would stop attending, and only 14.2% would do nothing. The number that should concentrate minds in any general counsel’s office: 19% would speak with a lawyer and a further 10% would join a class action if one existed, so a combined 29% of the workforce describes a secret recording as a lawyer-up event. For companies operating across multiple states, potential exposure can grow quickly. Privacy laws in some jurisdictions allow statutory damages for unauthorized recordings, meaning a single compliance failure repeated across many meetings could create substantial legal risk.

The New Rule: Assume Nobody Consented

The data shows a growing concern. AI notetakers are becoming more common, but people are not always being asked for permission, workers don’t understand the rules, and soon courts may determine what privacy laws mean for these tools. For companies deploying AI notetakers — and for the far larger number whose employees bring them uninvited — the survey suggests the safest assumption is the one California law already makes: Nobody on the call has consented until they are asked.

Methodology

This article is based on a survey of 500 employed U.S. adults age 18 and older, conducted July 8, 2026, through the Pollfish online research platform. Respondents were screened by Pollfish audience targeting to include only adults employed for wages (full- or part-time) or self-employed. The survey included two segmentation questions and eleven substantive questions covering workplace AI use, handling of confidential information in personal AI accounts, employer AI policies, awareness of applicable law, experiences with AI meeting notetakers, and recording-consent expectations, plus an attention-check question that 100% of the final sample answered correctly. Questions about consent in meetings where an AI notetaker was present were asked of the 167 respondents who reported such meetings; percentages for that subsample carry a wider margin of error of approximately plus or minus 7.6%. The margin of error for the full sample is approximately plus or minus 4.4% at a 95% confidence level.

This story was produced by Kolmogorov Law and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.