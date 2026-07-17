Why some businesses pay far more for energy in summer (and others don’t)

For most businesses, energy is a line item that gets paid without much scrutiny. The bill arrives, it gets processed, and attention moves on to more pressing operational concerns. That approach is increasingly costly. Average commercial electricity rates rose 4.8% year over year as of early 2026, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and for many businesses, summer is when that expense peaks hardest.

Whether that’s true for your operation depends on how and when your business uses energy. A manufacturer running heavy equipment around the clock faces different cost pressures than a retail location with high foot traffic on summer weekends. What’s consistent across business types is that summer introduces a specific set of variables, from heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning load to demand charge exposure to contract timing, that can drive costs significantly higher if they’re not actively managed. The businesses that know which of those variables apply to them are the ones working with professional energy consultants.

Shipley Energy explored why some businesses pay significantly more than others in energy costs during the summer months.

Why Summer Introduces Unique Cost Pressures

Summer doesn’t automatically mean higher energy bills for every business. But it does introduce a set of cost drivers that aren’t present in other seasons, and for operations with significant cooling needs, variable-rate electricity contracts, or high daytime energy use, those drivers can combine in ways that push costs to their annual high.

The most common factor is HVAC load: heating, ventilation, and air conditioning account for approximately 35% of all commercial building energy consumption on average, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. In summer, cooling systems run at their maximum output for weeks at a stretch, and any inefficiency in those systems gets amplified by the sustained demand.

The cost structure compounds this. Most commercial electricity customers pay not just for how much energy they consume, but for the rate at which they consume it. Demand charges, billed based on a facility’s peak usage window (often as short as 15 or 30 minutes during a billing period), can represent a significant share of a commercial electricity bill independent of total consumption. On variable-rate contracts, summer price swings add another layer: During high-demand periods, wholesale prices can spike substantially above baseline rates.

For businesses where these factors align, summer becomes the season where energy costs peak and where the gap between managed and unmanaged energy spend is most visible.

What Commercial Energy Is Actually Costing Businesses

The scale of commercial energy spend in the U.S. is significant. The most recent completed Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey from the EIA found that U.S. commercial buildings spent $141 billion on energy in 2018. That figure has only grown since, with commercial electricity rates continuing their upward trajectory through the early 2020s and into the current decade.

What makes that number particularly striking is the waste embedded in it. The DOE has consistently found that commercial buildings waste approximately 30% of the energy they consume on average. That’s roughly $42 billion in annual commercial energy spend delivering no useful output, wasted through inefficient HVAC operation, poor building envelope performance, outdated lighting, and equipment running outside of occupied hours.

For individual businesses, the math is straightforward: A company spending $200,000 annually on energy may be wasting $60,000 of it. No formal analysis has ever been done to identify where.

What an Energy Consultant Actually Does

An energy consultant performs a structured assessment of how a facility uses energy, where inefficiencies exist, and which improvements will deliver the best financial return. The process typically involves three core activities: utility bill review, facility walk-through, and equipment analysis.

Bill review is usually the starting point. An advisor analyzes 12 to 24 months of utility invoices to establish a consumption baseline, identify anomalies, and flag whether the business is on the right rate structure or contract type for its usage profile. This alone frequently surfaces savings opportunities that have nothing to do with physical efficiency: contract mismatches, unexpected demand charges (fees based on peak usage spikes rather than total consumption), or unfavorable pricing structures that can be renegotiated.

Facility walk-through and equipment analysis goes deeper. An advisor assesses the condition and performance of major energy-consuming systems, primarily HVAC, lighting, and the building envelope (the walls, roof, windows, and insulation that affect heating and cooling load), against the consumption data from the bill review. The goal is to identify where energy use is higher than it should be relative to the facility’s size, occupancy, and operational profile.

Financial impact reporting is the deliverable that drives action. A thorough review produces a prioritized list of recommendations with projected savings, estimated implementation costs, and payback timelines. That output gives business owners and operations managers a clear framework for decisions and next steps.

The scope of a consulting engagement depends on what a business needs. A preliminary bill review can be completed quickly and at low or no cost, and often identifies enough to justify further analysis. A more comprehensive engagement covering all three phases gives businesses the full picture of where their energy dollars are going and what it would cost to recover them.

The ROI Case

The financial case for professional energy assessment is well-established. Research from the DOE consistently finds that commercial buildings waste roughly 30% of the energy they consume, and that the measures required to recover much of that waste pay for themselves relatively quickly.

The top-performing categories by return on investment tend to be consistent across facility types:

HVAC optimization: Repairs to ventilation controls, sealing leaky ducts, installing variable frequency drives (motors that adjust fan and pump speeds to match actual demand rather than running at full power constantly), and adjusting system schedules. HVAC represents the single largest share of commercial energy use, and operational tuning alone typically captures 10–25% in energy savings with short payback periods. LED lighting retrofit: Delivers 40–60% reduction in lighting energy consumption. Combined with occupancy sensing, payback typically runs one to three years. Operational scheduling: Adjusting when energy-intensive equipment runs relative to peak demand windows and occupied hours. This category frequently requires no capital investment at all, only changes to operating procedures.

That last point is significant for businesses weighing the decision to engage a consultant. Many of the highest-value recommendations that come out of professional energy assessments don’t require capital expenditure. They require awareness, which is exactly what a structured assessment provides.

Shipley Energy

Why Summer Is the Right Time to Start

The timing argument for summer energy assessment is practical, not arbitrary.

Summer exposes inefficiencies that stay hidden in mild weather. An HVAC system running harder than it should will show up clearly in July billing data; it may not register as a problem in April. Starting a review during peak-load months gives advisors the most accurate baseline and the clearest picture of where losses are occurring. For businesses that don’t yet know whether summer is their high-cost season, that baseline is exactly where the analysis begins.

It’s also the right moment for procurement decisions. In deregulated markets, currently operating across 18 states and the District of Columbia, businesses have the ability to review, renegotiate, or switch energy supply contracts. Doing that analysis in summer, before winter contract cycles tighten, preserves the most options. Businesses on variable-rate contracts in particular may benefit from evaluating whether fixed or indexed structures would reduce exposure to seasonal price spikes.

And the cost of inaction is now quantifiable. A 4.8% year-over-year increase in commercial electricity rates means a business spending $150,000 on electricity this year can expect to spend roughly $7,200 more next year if nothing changes. Whether summer drives the largest share of that cost or another season does, the trajectory is the same. Over a five-year horizon, that’s a real and growing cost that professional energy management is designed to control.

Is an Energy Consultant Right for Your Business?

Not every business needs a comprehensive multiphase engagement. But most would benefit from at least a preliminary bill review. Professional energy consulting might deliver a positive return if:

Annual energy spend for your business exceeds $50,000

No formal energy review has been conducted in the past three years

The facility’s HVAC system is more than 10 years old

The business is on a variable-rate electricity contract without a regular review process

Energy costs are rising but the drivers aren’t clearly understood

When evaluating energy advisors, look for firms that provide written deliverables: projected savings by measure, implementation cost estimates, and payback timelines. A credible advisor can quantify the opportunity before recommending any capital investment. In many cases, the highest-value findings require no capital outlay at all.

Shipley Energy

The Bottom Line

Energy costs are rising across the board, and summer introduces variables that push them higher for a wide range of businesses. Whether it’s your most expensive season depends on your operation, your contract structure, and how efficiently your systems are running. Most businesses don’t have a clear answer to that question because they’ve never formally analyzed it.

That’s what energy consulting is for. Summer is when those variables are most visible, making it the best time to understand where your costs are coming from and what it would take to bring them down.

This story was produced by Shipley Energy and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.