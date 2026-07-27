Jersey Mike's Subs franchise system is consolidating fast ahead of its IPO, according to ZoomInfo data

Jersey Mike’s franchise system is consolidating into the hands of large, multi-unit operators ahead of the sandwich chain’s planned initial public offering, according to a new analysis from ZoomInfo, an all-in-one AI GTM platform.

Ownership is consolidating into larger operators

Jersey Mike’s roughly 630 franchise owners span a wide range: More than 330 run just one or two stores, while a small tier runs the bulk. The top 10 operators control about 16% of U.S. locations, the top 25 control about 25%, and the top 50 control about 36%. No single operator dominates, the largest runs about 90 stores, roughly 3% of the system, but the center of gravity is shifting toward professional multi-unit operators.

ZoomInfo

A wave of franchisee-to-franchisee M&A, with virtually no failures

Store transfers between franchise owners tripled to 218 in 2025, up from 77 in 2024 and 96 in 2023, the highest total in at least five years. Over that same five-year window, Jersey Mike’s recorded zero franchise terminations and zero non-renewals. This is consolidation by choice, operators buying each other, not stores failing.

Growth is compounding inside the existing base

Jersey Mike’s reports a development pipeline of more than 1,600 stores, with over 90% committed by existing franchise owners. ZoomInfo identified 190 locations that Jersey Mike’s year-end 2025 filing listed as under construction, concentrated in Texas, California, and New York. Checking those addresses against live business listings, 59% had already opened by July 2026, a marker of how fast the footprint is turning over.

About one in six owners also run other brands

About one in six Jersey Mike’s operators also runs at least one other franchise brand, together operating more than 750 locations outside Jersey Mike’s. The brands they most commonly also run include The UPS Store, Subway, Little Caesars, Wingstop, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Chester’s, CiCi’s Pizza, and Scooter’s Coffee. These are professional multi-unit operators, not single-brand sandwich shop owners.

Methodology

ZoomInfo’s proprietary franchise dataset maps ownership across more than 600,000 U.S. franchise locations spanning 3,000-plus brands, resolving each one to its operating owner and the decision-makers inside it. ZoomInfo built this analysis using this proprietary franchise dataset, combining its operator-resolved view of Jersey Mike’s locations with the chain’s Franchise Disclosure Documents and its S-1.

ZoomInfo identified the cross-brand ownership pattern by matching franchise owner identities against its own company data, verified through a multi-source pipeline that includes more than 300 human researchers.

This story was produced by ZoomInfo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.