Best counties to raise a family in California

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in California using 2025 data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#25. Shasta County

– Niche grades: good for families (B-), public schools (A-), cost of living (C-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 181,554

– Median household income: $71,931

– Median home value: $347,200

– Top places to live: Shasta (B+), Cottonwood (B-), Redding (C+)

#24. Stanislaus County

– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (B+), cost of living (D), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 552,250

– Median household income: $79,661

– Median home value: $426,600

– Top places to live: Del Rio (B), Oakdale (B-), Turlock (B-)

#23. Butte County

– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (A-), cost of living (D), weather (A-), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 209,470

– Median household income: $68,574

– Median home value: $408,700

– Top places to live: Durham (B), Chico (B), Gridley (C+)

#22. Fresno County

– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (B), cost of living (D+), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 1,012,152

– Median household income: $71,434

– Median home value: $362,600

– Top places to live: Clovis (A-), Sunnyside (B), Kingsburg (B)

#21. Sutter County

– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (A-), cost of living (D+), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 98,971

– Median household income: $75,450

– Median home value: $399,400

– Top places to live: Live Oak (B-), Yuba City (C+), Meridian (B)

#20. Solano County

– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (B), cost of living (D-), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 450,824

– Median household income: $99,994

– Median home value: $589,600

– Top places to live: Benicia (B+), Vacaville (B), Green Valley (B-)

#19. San Joaquin County

– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (B+), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 787,416

– Median household income: $88,531

– Median home value: $494,500

– Top places to live: Mountain House (A-), Lincoln Village (B), Ripon (B)

#18. Ventura County

– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (B), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 838,259

– Median household income: $107,327

– Median home value: $768,400

– Top places to live: Oak Park (A), Thousand Oaks (A), Casa Conejo (A-)

#17. Los Angeles County

– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (B), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 9,848,406

– Median household income: $87,760

– Median home value: $783,300

– Top places to live: City Center (A+), Mid-City (A+), Ocean Park (A+)

#16. El Dorado County

– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (A-), cost of living (D), weather (B+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 192,299

– Median household income: $106,190

– Median home value: $640,500

– Top places to live: El Dorado Hills (A), South Lake Tahoe (B), Cameron Park (B-)

#15. San Luis Obispo County

– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (A), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 281,486

– Median household income: $93,398

– Median home value: $777,200

– Top places to live: Pismo Beach (A), San Luis Obispo (A), Avila Beach (A-)

#14. Sonoma County

– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (A-), cost of living (D-), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 485,642

– Median household income: $102,840

– Median home value: $779,000

– Top places to live: Sebastopol (B+), Petaluma (B+), Glen Ellen (B+)

#13. Napa County

– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (A-), cost of living (D-), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 136,070

– Median household income: $108,970

– Median home value: $838,800

– Top places to live: St. Helena (A-), American Canyon (B), Napa (B)

#12. Yolo County

– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (B+), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 217,782

– Median household income: $88,818

– Median home value: $593,800

– Top places to live: Davis (A+), West Sacramento (B), Winters (B)

#11. Santa Barbara County

– Niche grades: good for families (A-), public schools (A-), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 443,975

– Median household income: $95,977

– Median home value: $735,700

– Top places to live: Montecito (A), Goleta (A), Mission Canyon (A)

#10. Sacramento County

– Niche grades: good for families (A-), public schools (A), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 1,584,047

– Median household income: $88,724

– Median home value: $498,900

– Top places to live: Los Cerros (A+), Marshall School (A+), Med Center (A+)

#9. San Diego County

– Niche grades: good for families (A), public schools (B+), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 3,282,782

– Median household income: $102,285

– Median home value: $791,600

– Top places to live: Solana Beach (A+), University City (A+), Carmel Valley (A+)

#8. Santa Cruz County

– Niche grades: good for families (A), public schools (A), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 266,021

– Median household income: $109,266

– Median home value: $1,015,200

– Top places to live: Mount Hermon (A-), Santa Cruz (A-), Pasatiempo (A-)

#7. Placer County

– Niche grades: good for families (A), public schools (A), cost of living (D), weather (B+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 412,435

– Median household income: $114,678

– Median home value: $658,800

– Top places to live: Olympus Pointe (A+), Harding (A), Granite Bay (A)

#6. Contra Costa County

– Niche grades: good for families (A), public schools (A), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 1,161,458

– Median household income: $125,727

– Median home value: $830,800

– Top places to live: Moraga (A+), San Ramon (A+), Walnut Creek (A+)

#5. San Mateo County

– Niche grades: good for families (A), public schools (A), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 745,100

– Median household income: $156,000

– Median home value: $1,494,500

– Top places to live: Belmont (A+), Foster City (A+), Menlo Park (A+)

#4. Marin County

– Niche grades: good for families (A+), public schools (A+), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 258,765

– Median household income: $142,785

– Median home value: $1,390,000

– Top places to live: Corte Madera (A+), San Anselmo (A+), Larkspur (A)

#3. Santa Clara County

– Niche grades: good for families (A+), public schools (A), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 1,903,297

– Median household income: $159,674

– Median home value: $1,382,800

– Top places to live: Evergreen Park (A+), College Terrace (A+), University South (A+)

#2. Alameda County

– Niche grades: good for families (A+), public schools (A+), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 1,651,949

– Median household income: $126,240

– Median home value: $1,057,400

– Top places to live: Downtown Berkeley (A+), Southside (A+), Central Berkeley (A+)

#1. Orange County

– Niche grades: good for families (A+), public schools (A+), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 3,164,063

– Median household income: $113,702

– Median home value: $915,500

– Top places to live: Irvine (A+), Woodbridge (A+), Westpark II (A+)