Coldest Septembers in California since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Septembers in California since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. September 1907 (tie)
– Average temperature: 65.1°F
– Monthly high temperature: 79.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 50.6°F
– Total precipitation: 0.16″

#10. September 1901 (tie)
– Average temperature: 65.1°F
– Monthly high temperature: 79.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 50.7°F
– Total precipitation: 1.09″

#9. September 1930
– Average temperature: 65°F
– Monthly high temperature: 78.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 51.5°F
– Total precipitation: 0.63″

#8. September 1927
– Average temperature: 64.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 79.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 50.5°F
– Total precipitation: 0.19″

#7. September 1941
– Average temperature: 64.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 79.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 49.9°F
– Total precipitation: 0.2″

#6. September 1965
– Average temperature: 64.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 78.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 50.5°F
– Total precipitation: 0.16″

#5. September 1985
– Average temperature: 64.4°F
– Monthly high temperature: 76.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 51.9°F
– Total precipitation: 1.08″

#4. September 1911
– Average temperature: 64.1°F
– Monthly high temperature: 78.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 49.9°F
– Total precipitation: 0.44″

#3. September 1925
– Average temperature: 63.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 77.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 50°F
– Total precipitation: 0.7″

#2. September 1900
– Average temperature: 63.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 77.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 49.8°F
– Total precipitation: 0.27″

#1. September 1986
– Average temperature: 63.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 75.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 51.1°F
– Total precipitation: 1.4″

