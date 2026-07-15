The hidden cost of divorce in every US state

Divorce is one of the most financially consequential events a person can go through. The legal fees and court costs get most of the attention, but they rarely tell the full story. From filing a petition to splitting retirement accounts to maintaining two households where there was once one, the total price tag of ending a marriage often far exceeds what people anticipate at the outset. In this article, Skillern Firm Divorce & Child Custody Lawyers, a Texas family law firm, examined what divorce actually costs in every U.S. state — and why the biggest expenses often come after the decree is signed.

According to Martindale-Nolo Research, the average cost of a divorce in the United States is $11,300, with a median of $7,000. Those figures, however, do not reflect a wide range of outcomes. For divorces that go to full litigation, costs can reach much higher.

Where You File Matters

State laws govern filing fees, waiting periods, mandatory mediation requirements, and how marital assets are divided. Each of those variables carries a price.

In 2025, most state filing fees range from $70 to $435. That figure alone can differ by hundreds of dollars depending on where a couple lives. California has a $435 filing fee, with attorney fees averaging $13,800 for contested cases. Texas has a $300 average filing fee, with attorney costs running approximately $12,400. New York’s filing fee averages $335, with legal fees that can reach $13,500.

High-cost metro areas like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco have the highest hourly attorney rates, driven largely by the overhead costs of operating law firms in those markets. Midwest and Southern states generally offer more affordable legal services, though court filing fees still vary widely, sometimes even by county.

At the lower end of the cost spectrum, states like North Dakota, Mississippi, Wyoming, and South Dakota consistently rank among the least expensive places to divorce, with North Dakota recording the lowest overall average divorce cost in the country.

Contested vs. Uncontested: The Biggest Cost Driver

Whether the parties agree on terms is, by most measures, the most consequential factor in what a divorce ultimately costs.

According to the Martindale-Nolo survey of divorcing couples, an uncontested divorce where both spouses hired lawyers cost an average of $4,100, including attorneys’ fees. Meanwhile, couples who handled an uncontested divorce themselves often paid only a few hundred dollars in court filing fees, which range from about $100 to over $400 depending on the state. A contested divorce, where at least one major issue remains unresolved, can run significantly higher and take considerably longer, with timelines often stretching a year or more depending on court schedules and the complexity of disputes.

Among divorces that involved disputes but were ultimately settled without going to trial, average costs came in around $10,600. For those that proceeded all the way to trial, average costs climbed to $20,379 or more, per Martindale-Nolo Research.

The issues most likely to push a divorce into contested territory are child custody, spousal support, and the division of significant assets. According to Clio, a legal technology company, the average hourly rate for a family law attorney in 2023 was $312, with rates varying significantly based on location, firm size, and experience.

State-by-State Divorce Laws Add Another Layer

In the nine community property states, including Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin, all earnings and assets acquired during the marriage are generally divided 50/50, with some exceptions.

In the remaining equitable distribution states, courts divide assets based on a range of factors, which can introduce more unpredictability and, in some cases, more litigation. For couples with significant shared assets, the state where a divorce is filed can affect not just what each party pays in legal fees, but what they walk away with.

Spousal and child support obligations add another financial variable that differs considerably by state. Some states set support amounts through rigid statutory formulas, while others give judges broad discretion to weigh factors like the length of the marriage, each spouse’s earning capacity, and the standard of living established during the marriage.

Child support calculations differ just as widely, with some states tying awards closely to each parent’s income and others factoring in custody arrangements, childcare costs, and medical expenses. For higher-earning households, those differences can translate to obligations that stretch years or even decades beyond the divorce itself.

Looking Beyond the Immediate Costs

The out-of-pocket costs of divorce are high. The long-term financial impact is often more significant.

A Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis analysis found that in 2022, women saw their income fall by 9% following a divorce, while men experienced a 17% decrease, with the steepest losses for men occurring in their 30s.

Retirement savings take a particular hit. Researchers at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that the share of households at risk of a lower retirement living standard is 7 percentage points higher for those with a history of divorce than for comparable households with no prior divorce.

To put that figure in context, the Great Recession increased retirement risk by 9 percentage points. The effect is driven by a combination of factors: legal costs, the potential forced sale of assets in unfavorable market conditions, higher individual tax rates, and the ongoing expense of running two separate households on what was once a single income.

Research from AARP has found that the standard of living for women who divorce after age 50 drops an average of 45%, while for men, the decline averages 21%.

Once assets are divided, expenses tend to double: two homes to manage or rents to cover, two utility bills, and two car payments.

What This Means for Anyone Facing Divorce

The financial impact of divorce extends well beyond court costs. Property division, support obligations, retirement account splits, and the compounding expense of two households can reshape a person’s financial trajectory for a decade or more. The decisions made during the divorce process itself often carry as much weight as the legal fees paid to get there.

This story was produced by Skillern Firm Divorce & Child Custody Lawyers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.