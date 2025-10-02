Media_Photos // Shutterstock

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

muratart // Shutterstock

‘Canopy Shyness’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)

— James (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

‘Slipstone Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘After Six Weeks’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Natalie (lead, female, 18-25)

— Fiona (lead, female, 34-42)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘The Jogger’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

— Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

— Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Soul Killer II’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Bailey (day player, female, 18-30)

— Detective Greenspan (supporting, female, 30-55)

— Senatorial Staffer (day player, male, 20-40)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘My Queen Mom Rules’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Hench: The Override Saga’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

— Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

— Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘Shore Loser’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jessica (lead, female, 18-40)

— Sandman (lead, male, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Max (lead, 25-35)

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Gigli: In Search of Some Place Clean, Fan Film’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Stanley (supporting, male, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $150

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

‘4EVAGOOD’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Love interest (supporting, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock

‘Dark Files’ S01E01′

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Hobbiest Historian (lead, female, male, 25-90)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the documentary here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.