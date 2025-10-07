Skip to Content
How gas prices have changed in Los Angeles in the last week

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in Los Angeles in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Los Angeles by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.73
— California average: $4.66
– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)
– Year change: +$0.16 (+3.4%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $6.49 (10/5/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.17
– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)
– Year change: +$0.31 (+6.3%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.98 (6/18/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.90

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.97

Stacker

Related Articles

