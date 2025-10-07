Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in Los Angeles in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Los Angeles by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.73

— California average: $4.66

– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)

– Year change: +$0.16 (+3.4%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $6.49 (10/5/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.17

– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

– Year change: +$0.31 (+6.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.98 (6/18/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42

#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46

#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

#4. San Diego, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was

produced by

Cheap Insurance and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.