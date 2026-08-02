Behavioral health M&A remains strong with heightened interest

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly 1 in 5 adults—roughly 59 million people—live with a mental health issue, ranging from anxiety or depression to schizophrenia or addiction. While treatment options and access to care have increased in recent years, fewer than half of these people receive mental health services. Continued efforts around destigmatization and opening access through expanded funding and telehealth services will support those in need and drive investment in the space.

Additionally, over 7 million people in the United States live with an intellectual or developmental disability, with a higher rate of prevalence in children aged 3 to 17 years old, according to the NIH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As it relates to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) specifically, the CDC estimates that 1 in 31 children have been identified with ASD, a rate of prevalence that has roughly doubled over the past decade. These statistics reinforce why behavioral health services remain an essential resource for so many people.

Given the magnitude and increasing prevalence of behavioral health (BEH) issues, private equity (PE) firms remain highly interested in identifying opportunities to deploy capital and professionalize businesses across the behavioral health continuum. “We’ve seen significant investment across behavioral health sectors for many years and don’t expect that to change given the large addressable market and unmet demand,” said Steve Aguiar, managing director of Healthcare Investment Banking for Fifth Third Securities. “Any demand-supply imbalance creates opportunity.”

Sustained M&A momentum driven by demand, fragmentation, and investor appetite

Behavioral health mergers and acquisitions activity remained strong in 2025 and is expected to continue its upward trajectory into 2026, with certain subsectors such as autism therapy and intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) expected to receive outsized interest. A combination of market forces continues to fuel investment in behavioral health, including persistent market fragmentation, strong and rising demand for services, and workforce inefficiencies.

Private equity and strategic buyers have long capitalized on opportunities to consolidate fragmented industries to achieve rapid expansion and scale, which remains a fundamental investment thesis in behavioral health. Both existing platforms and independent operators are actively pursuing add-on strategies in markets where demand exceeds supply, particularly in outpatient mental health and autism services, where rising prevalence and long waitlists highlight structural access barriers.

Managing a workforce that is plagued by high turnover and labor shortages continues to be a critical focus area for all BEH companies and underscores the need to deploy effective management strategies that can scale efficiently as demand for services grows. Together, these market dynamics are increasing the strategic imperative for providers to pursue M&A to achieve operational efficiencies, expand geographic reach, and strengthen long‑term competitiveness.

The path forward

Looking ahead, behavioral health M&A is expected to remain robust through 2026 and beyond, supported by a healthier exit environment, improving financial performance across many platforms, and the reemergence of high‑quality assets coming to market.

While investors will continue to scrutinize regulatory shifts and prioritize strong compliance protocols, the year ahead is likely to see increased focus on targets with predictable reimbursement, durable margins, and scalable operating models. Rising demand, persistent undersupply, and stabilizing operating conditions, coupled with significant private equity dry powder, signal that behavioral health will remain one of the most active and resilient sectors in healthcare M&A. For many investors, BEH continues to offer both meaningful societal impact and compelling long‑term growth opportunities, reinforcing its position as a strategic priority within the broader healthcare services landscape.

This story was produced by Fifth Third and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.