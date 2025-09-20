Lysenko Andrii // Shutterstock

How ecommerce brands are preparing for the toughest peak season yet

Based on a survey of 200 senior ecommerce leaders across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, Passport shares how tariffs, fulfillment pressures, and rising customer expectations are reshaping peak season 2025 — and the strategies brands are using to stay competitive.

Peak season 2025 is shaping up to be the most complex yet for ecommerce. Rising tariffs, the end of de minimis, and higher customer expectations are pushing brands to rethink their strategies. A survey of 200 senior ecommerce leaders across the U.S., U.K., and Canada — conducted by Drive Research in partnership with Passport — found that while 96% expect international order volumes to rise this Q4, only 31% feel fully ready to handle it.

This shortfall in readiness makes the next few weeks especially critical. Brands can’t rewind the clock, but they can still put the right systems and strategies in place before the holiday rush hits.

Early Preparation Pays Off

Most leaders recognized the stakes: 86% began peak planning in the first half of the year, and 17% even started as far back as late 2024. Early starters have the advantage of pulling in multiple teams from the beginning — 74% involved ecommerce and 71% involved marketing — and more than half (56%) also ran stress tests on their fulfillment systems to spot weak points before order volumes climb.

But about one in seven admit they’re behind, only beginning in Q3 — or not at all. For those brands, the compressed timeline leaves little room to test, refine, or course-correct. What proactive planners tackled over months, late starters are now racing to catch up as the busiest sales window of the year approaches — leaving little margin for error. While early planning has given many leaders a head start, the short time remaining is pivotal for those still behind.

Pressures Driving Peak Priorities

Ecommerce leaders agreed on three priorities that matter most this peak season:

57% ranked fast, reliable delivery as their top priority

41% are focused on reducing shipping costs

37% are prioritizing customer satisfaction

At the same time, external forces are influencing how they approach those goals:

99% say tariffs are affecting their strategies

7 in 8 have already raised prices to offset added costs

These findings highlight a balancing act: leaders know they must deliver quickly, affordably, and without falling short on customer experience, but tariffs and cost pressures are forcing tough trade-offs. The brands that can manage both sides of that equation — protecting margins while still meeting customer expectations — will be the ones best positioned to win this Q4.

Top 5 Moves Leaders Are Making

To navigate this balancing act, ecommerce leaders are taking these top 5 steps to strengthen their international strategies ahead of Q4:

1. Moving inventory to key markets – Nearly one in four brands plan to utilize in-country fulfillment in 2025, aiming to reduce tariff exposure, speed up delivery, and avoid cross-border delays by getting closer to customers.

“We wanted to have a better customer experience so that we can actually spend money internationally and have the same sort of conversion rate, and it’ll be what we expect out of our US store,” says Sean Frank, CEO at Ridge “If we’re going to take this seriously, we should have localized inventory on a localized website so that a customer in Germany can get their order in two days like they expect.”

2. Using DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) shipping – More brands are handling duties and taxes upfront to protect conversion rates and avoid surprise fees for international shoppers.

“International shipping is much lengthier and more expensive than domestic shipping, which is why brands use Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) shipping for their international orders,” says Kristina Lopienski, senior director of content marketing at ShipBob “But to minimize wait times and cross-border complexities, you can even store inventory in those countries, leveraging an established partner with a global fulfillment network.”

3. Mitigating tariff costs – Smart leaders are turning to tools like duty drawback refunds and restructuring where orders are shipped from, rather than simply passing tariff costs onto customers.

4. Optimizing operations – From diversifying suppliers to adding automation, brands are working to build resilience into their systems before the peak surge starts.

“Being able to execute operationally, internationally, means that you can drive some of the growth that customers need to see in 2025, with international shipping… if you can execute, it can be a big differentiator for the brand,” says Kabir Samtani⁠, VP of merchant success at Fulfil.io

5. Elevating customer experience – Especially during this time, a delayed delivery or unanswered support ticket can damage trust. Leading brands are setting clear cut-off dates, providing real-time tracking, and scaling support to handle higher volumes — turning holiday orders into lasting loyalty.

“Now is a great time for you to get some sense of how customers are reacting, especially to international pricing,” says Avi Moskowitz, CEO & co-founder of PrettyDamnQuick. “Understand what kind of pricing works. You’ll be able to test different thresholds for different customers, first-timers versus returning. You’ll also be able to test what kind of tolerance they have for delivery, how much time, how you communicate that time, so there’s a lot you can do with testing. It puts you in a much better position in terms of how you communicate before the order’s even placed — from the product page all the way through the checkout.”

The Make-or-Break Moment for Q4

Q4 2025 is expected to be the most challenging peak season yet — and the data makes it clear that preparation is the dividing line between success and struggle. Many leaders began planning months ago, but for those still making final adjustments, the next few weeks will be decisive.

The takeaway is simple: brands can’t control tariffs, trade shifts, or rising customer expectations. But they can control how prepared their systems, fulfillment, and customer experience are when the holiday rush hits. The ecommerce leaders who act now — reinforcing operations, aligning pricing strategies, and investing in customer trust — will be the ones turning this challenging season into a profitable one.

This story was produced by Passport and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.