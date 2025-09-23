ANDRANIK HAKOBYAN // Shutterstock

Different ways to avoid the need for SR-22 insurance

Nobody wants to get an SR-22. It’s a costly requirement for high-risk drivers. Although it’s often referred to as SR-22 car insurance, it’s technically an insurance endorsement, not a standalone product. The SR-22 is a legal document that serves as proof of financial responsibility, verifying that you hold at least your state’s minimum required car insurance coverage, which includes bodily injury and property damage liability, among other requirements.

When you obtain an SR-22, you’re essentially paying for this verification. Your auto insurance company files this documentation with your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or equivalent agency, demonstrating your compliance with state law. This article will explore different ways to avoid the need for SR-22 insurance, as discussed by the experts at CheapInsurance.com.

What is an SR-22?

The “SR” in SR-22 stands for Safety Responsibility. It’s a certificate filed by your insurer with the state, confirming you have the mandatory car insurance. This certificate is crucial for drivers who need to reinstate their driving privileges after a serious traffic offense.

Reasons You Might Need an SR-22

An SR-22 is typically required for high-risk drivers. You will need it to keep or reinstate your driving privileges following a severe traffic violation. Common reasons include:

A DUI, DWI, or other serious moving violation. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration shares recent data that every day, about 34 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes

A suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Causing an accident while uninsured.

Accumulating multiple traffic tickets in a short period.

Failure to pay child support.

How Much Does an SR-22 Cost?

While an SR-22 doesn’t provide additional coverage, it significantly increases your insurance costs. The expenses are twofold: a one-time filing fee and an increase in your monthly premiums.

Filing Fee: This fee ranges from $15 to $50 and is paid to your insurer to process the SR-22 certificate with the state.

This fee ranges from $15 to $50 and is paid to your insurer to process the SR-22 certificate with the state. Increased Premiums: The additional premium amount depends on the reason for the SR-22 and your state of residence. In some cases, your premium can increase by 100% or more. Factors like your age, gender, and credit score can also affect the final cost.

Getting the Best Rate on SR-22 Insurance

Since an SR-22 is mandatory and expensive, finding affordable coverage is critical. You must search for cheap auto insurance quotes to keep costs manageable. These costs can add up significantly over the typical 3-5 year period.

Comparing SR-22 insurance quotes from different insurers is the most effective way to save money. By shopping around, you can find the best deal that meets your state’s requirements without breaking the bank.

How to Avoid the Need for an SR-22

Understandably, many people wish to avoid the high cost of an SR-22. While you can’t simply bypass the legal requirement, here are some options to consider:

Voluntarily Discontinue Driving: If you stop driving altogether, you may be able to terminate the SR-22 requirement. Contact your state’s DMV for the specific process.

If you stop driving altogether, you may be able to terminate the SR-22 requirement. Contact your state’s DMV for the specific process. Use Non-Owner Car Insurance: If you don’t own a vehicle but still need to drive occasionally, non-owner car insurance is an option. It can be less expensive and satisfies the SR-22 requirement in some cases.

If you don’t own a vehicle but still need to drive occasionally, non-owner car insurance is an option. It can be less expensive and satisfies the SR-22 requirement in some cases. Relocate: An SR-22 is typically a state court order. Moving to a different state might change the requirements, as you will need a valid policy for your new location. However, be aware that your new state might still require you to carry the SR-22.

An SR-22 is typically a state court order. Moving to a different state might change the requirements, as you will need a valid policy for your new location. However, be aware that your new state might still require you to carry the SR-22. Argue for Clemency: In some states, you can schedule a hearing to argue that you are a responsible driver and petition the court to waive the SR-22 requirement before the full term is up.

States That Do Not Require an SR-22

While most states require an SR-22, eight states do not:

Delaware

Kentucky

Minnesota

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Even if you move to one of these states, your SR-22 obligation may still follow you. It’s crucial to understand that your new state’s DMV will likely be notified of your existing requirement and may enforce it until the term expires.

How Long Do I Need an SR-22?

The length of time you must carry an SR-22 varies by state, typically lasting between one and five years. The average term is three years. The clock starts from the date of the infraction or conviction. Be cautious, as failing to maintain your SR-22 continuously or getting into further legal trouble can extend the requirement for another period.

What Happens if You Don’t Get SR-22 Insurance?

Ignoring the SR-22 requirement can lead to severe consequences. If you fail to get or maintain the required SR-22 auto insurance for the full term, you risk having your driver’s license suspended for an even longer period. It’s critical to fulfill this obligation to avoid prolonging the period you are legally unable to drive.

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.