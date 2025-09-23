Gary Friedman // Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Most searched neighborhoods and why they’re trending

The dream of homeownership remains alive and well, as the percentage of Americans who reported owning their homes increased slightly to 66% in early 2024. Following 2020, the market saw a flurry of real estate activity, with many people searching for lower-cost-of-living areas.

A few neighborhoods saw more online attention than others. Some views of listings in these neighborhoods came from those with high homebuying intent, while others might have come from people curious about the luxury of multimillion-dollar homes. By zooming in on real estate and neighborhood search trends, Find a Neighborhood has identified some of the regions that potential buyers, investors, and sellers have had the most interest in over the past few years.

This analysis is based on data and estimates from FindaNeighborhood.com, CNBC, and HouseFresh.

January 2025 Most-Searched Neighborhoods

The word “neighborhood” doesn’t refer to a specific number of houses, streets, or other clearly defined residential elements. As a result, some items on the list below may have descriptors such as village or borough attached to them.

1. Woodmont (Milfort, Connecticut)

The relatively expensive cities, towns, and neighborhoods in the northeast have begun receiving transplants again after shrinking in 2022. The most-viewed neighborhood in this region in January 2025 was Woodmont, a coastal neighborhood in Milford, Connecticut.

Roughly equidistant between the larger cities of New Haven and Bridgeport, online searches for the typical Woodmont listing totaled 3.5 times the amount of the median U.S. real estate listing during the same time frame.

2. Beverly Crest (Los Angeles)

The median home price in this swanky part of Los Angeles is a cool $5.2 million. Beverly Crest is close to the famed neighborhoods of Bel-Air and the Hollywood Hills and is included in the famed 90210 ZIP Code. Real estate listings here saw 3.2 times the traffic of the median U.S. listing.

3. Mt. Lebanon (Pittsburgh)

What started out as a streetcar suburb of the Steel City has blossomed into one of the most in-demand communities anywhere in the country. Homes are quite affordable, too, as the median listing is around $384,000—considerably less than the national median of $440,000. It’s hardly a surprise, then, that Mt. Lebanon listings received three times the online traffic of the median U.S. listing.

4. Wild Dunes (Isle of Palms, South Carolina)

It can be assumed that a good chunk of the online views for this resort community northeast of Charleston come from curious and casual browsers. The median listing comes in at $1.66 million, a price tag on this list that’s second only to Beverly Crest.

5. Aberdeen (Boynton Beach, Florida)

Hop on I-95 from downtown Miami, travel past Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Boca Raton, and you’ll find the surprisingly affordable Boynton Beach. Go a little farther inland, and you’ll come to the cozy Aberdeen neighborhood. A typical listing in this unincorporated area of Palm Beach County is a manageable $341,250.

2023’s Most-Viewed Neighborhoods

Real estate trends have changed slightly since 2023, but most of the most-viewed neighborhoods from that year are situated in still-red-hot destinations for house hunters.

1. Northeast Dallas (Dallas)

The steadily growing city of Dallas has priced out many families from the urban core. Many have looked to the affordable, convenient, and family-friendly neighborhood of Northeast Dallas, which received 36,113 daily views on major real estate listing sites in 2023.

2. Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles)

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood remain enticing for Americans, as the uber-expensive Hollywood Hills neighborhood garnered 32,216 daily views in 2023. The median listing there is around $2.3 million, more than five times the national median.

3. Camelback East (Phoenix)

Camelback East is one of 15 villages that comprise Phoenix, the nation’s fifth-largest city by population. The close proximity to outdoor recreation, including hiking Piestawa Peak and the aptly named Camelback Mountain. The neighborhood received slightly more than 30,000 daily views during 2023.

4. La Jolla (San Diego)

Beaches, museums, higher educational institutions, a thriving arts scene, great golfing—La Jolla in Sunny San Diego has it all. Listings in the compact San Diego neighborhood had 25,735 daily views in 2023.

5. Upper East Side (New York)

Manhattan’s fabled Upper East Side got plenty of online traffic in 2023, with Zillow reporting 24,125 daily views of its listings. With nearby attractions including Central Park and Museum Mile, the median listing in this large neighborhood runs around $1.3 million.

Hot U.S. Neighborhoods Contain A Little Bit of Everything

Many house hunters—especially those with young families—search for neighborhoods that combine affordability, good schools, and nearby amenities and attractions. You can find them in countless cities, suburbs, exurbs, and rural communities across the U.S., but only a few have the distinction of being the most-searched-for.

This story was produced by Find a Neighborhood and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.