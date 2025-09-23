sarah_xie7 //Shutterstock

These are some of the coolest colors for used cars

On modern vehicles, neutral palettes like white, gray, black, and silver are the norm, appearing on 77% of new cars sold in 2023, according to Edmunds. So, if you want to stand out, shopping used opens the door to a vibrant selection of cool car colors, including discontinued or limited-edition hues. Adding to the excitement, many manufacturers are jumping on the retro trend, bringing back older trims and colors in newer models, proving that retro is still alive and well.

You’re in the right place if you’re wondering, “Where can I buy a colorful car?” CarMax explores some of the most eye-catching colorways available on used vehicles and why shopping for a pre-owned car could help you find something that stands out.

Why Buy a Used Car for Unique Colors?

Buying a used car can unlock potential savings and expand your options for bold, rare hues no longer offered on new vehicles. Many automakers have introduced special-edition shades over the past decade, giving you the chance to own something truly distinctive. If you want to rise above the sea of grayscale vehicles, a preowned car with a unique color could be just the ticket. Here are five head-turning colors to consider in your used car search.

1. Plum Crazy Purple – Dodge Challenger (2016-2018)

Plum Crazy Purple is an iconic shade from the muscle car era. First introduced by Dodge in the 1970s, it quickly became one of the coolest car colors. Known for its bold, deep purple hue, it was revived in a limited run on select 2016 to 2018 Dodge Challenger trims.

This rich, metallic color shifts between a dark, almost black tone in low light and a vibrant, electric purple in the sun, making it mysterious and eye-catching. It’s perfect if you want to combine muscle car heritage with an edgy sense of style. Since Dodge no longer offers this color on new models, finding it on a used Challenger is a unique way to own a piece of automotive history.

2. Orange Fury – Ford Mustang (2018-2019)

Orange Fury is one of the most unique car colors offered on 2018 and 2019 Ford Mustangs. This striking, metallic, fiery orange radiates energy and intensity. Under sunlight, it practically glows, with its finish giving the car an almost iridescent appearance. The vibrancy of Orange Fury complements the Mustang’s aggressive design, making it an ideal choice if you want your ride to exude speed and excitement.

The metallic clearcoat catches and reflects light, enhancing the pony car’s sporty lines and adding a sense of motion even when standing still. Although Ford has discontinued this bold color on newer Mustangs, it remains a sought-after option for used models, which is great if you want a ride that stands out.

3. Nitrous Blue – Ford Focus RS (2016-2018)

If you’re looking for a hot hatch with a bold shade to match its on-road flair, the Ford Focus RS in Nitrous Blue offers the high-visibility excitement you’re after. This vibrant, electric blue was exclusive to the Focus RS and became sought after for its pearlescent metallic finish. The color shifts subtly in different lighting, adding depth to the car’s striking appearance.

Offered as a standard exterior color option on 2016 to 2018 models, Nitrous Blue complements the performance-driven design of the Focus RS, making it a standout on the road. Your chances of finding a Nitrous Blue Focus RS in the used car market are strong, and its bright hue will turn heads wherever you drive.

4. Synergy Green – Chevrolet Camaro (2010-2011)

Synergy Green is one of the most striking, cool car colors to grace the 2010-2011 Chevrolet Camaro. It’s offered explicitly on the 1LT trim as part of the Synergy Special Edition. The bright, electric green pays homage to the bold colors of the first-generation Camaro from the late 1960s, such as Rallye Green.

This vibrant green catches the light, appearing almost neon under direct sunlight. Its lively, metallic finish makes it impossible to miss on the road, perfectly reflecting the Camaro’s muscular, modern design. Though it was available only briefly, Synergy Green has earned its place as a highly sought-after color on the used car market, offering a daring and distinctive look.

5. Soul Red Crystal Metallic – Mazda MX-5 Miata (2016-Present)

Soul Red Crystal Metallic is a vibrant, fiery shade available on the Mazda MX-5 Miata from 2016 to present models. This deep, rich red was created as part of Mazda’s “KODO–Soul of Motion” design philosophy, which embodies the beauty of motion in a still object. The color’s creation process includes multi-layer paint technology with a reflective base coat and aluminum flakes, resulting in an almost glowing effect in sunlight.

Soul Red Crystal is designed to emphasize the Miata’s flowing lines and sleek curves, making the car stand out with an intense, dynamic appearance. Known for its depth and radiance, the color adds sophistication, making it one of the most unique car colors in the used Miata market.

The Retro Revival: Classic Colors Making a Comeback

Automakers haven’t moved away from creating unique car colors – they’re also reviving iconic hues and trims to cater to the growing retro trend. Let’s look at a few modern models that are bringing vintage colors back to life.

Ford Bronco

The return of the Ford Bronco in 2021 has been an enormous hit, and its lineup of retro-inspired colors plays a big part in that success. Unique car colors like Area 51 Blue (available on 2021 to 2023 models) and Cactus Gray (available on 2021 to 2024 models) channel the Bronco’s off-road heritage while giving it a fresh, modern look. These are some of the coolest car colors and are designed to evoke the adventurous spirit of the original Bronco; an excellent choice if you’re seeking both nostalgia and functionality.

Jeep Wrangler

Queue the Jeep wave. The automaker has embraced its history with special edition Wranglers available in throwback hues like Chief Blue (available on 2017, 2018, and 2021 models) and Gobi (available on 2021 and newer models). These colors are a tribute to Jeep’s rugged roots while adding a touch of retro flair to a modern favorite.

Chief Blue evokes memories of past adventures with its cool, icy undertones. Named after the desert, Gobi offers a subtle, earthy tone, complementing the Wrangler’s off-road prowess and reinforcing its reputation as a versatile, adventure-ready SUV.

Dodge Challenger

Dodge has done an excellent job reviving its muscle car legacy by reintroducing iconic color schemes like Go Mango and F8 Green. These retro-inspired hues directly nod to the Challenger’s 1960s and 70s origins, but they look just as fresh on today’s models. Go Mango’s vibrant orange (available on 2016-2023 models) and F8 Green’s rich, deep shade (available on 2021-2023 models) amplify the car’s bold styling, making the Challenger an instant attention-grabber on the road.

Mini Cooper

The endlessly iconic British Racing Green – or BRG – has returned to the modern Mini Cooper lineup. Originally tied to the brand’s racing roots in the 1960s, this deep green hue brings a timeless sense of class to the Mini’s playful design. The color pairs perfectly with the Cooper’s iconic shape, blending heritage and modern fun. This makes it a favorite if you appreciate both style and tradition. If you’re green with envy for the Mini Cooper’s BRG, keep an eye out for 2019 models, as there was a special edition released this year with unique anniversary racing stripes.

If you’re searching for unique car colors, the used car market offers an exciting opportunity to find vehicles that reflect your individuality. While new models tend to stick to neutral palettes like black, white, and silver, buying a used vehicle unlocks access to some of the coolest car colors, including vibrant purples, oranges, blues, greens, and reds. This is especially true as manufacturers embrace the retro trend, bringing back older trims and colors in new models, proving that retro cool is here to stay.

