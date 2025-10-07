Skip to Content
Stacker-Money

How gas prices have changed in the US in the last week

By
New
Published 5:25 AM

One side of the road with bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in U.S. in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices nationwide and in U.S. metro areas using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of September 22.

U.S. by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.18
– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)
– Year change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.69
– Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)
– Year change: +$0.10 (+2.8%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.57
#2. Henderson, KY: $2.57
#3. Tulsa, OK: $2.61

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

A gas station.

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

 

#5. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

A green-handled gas pump filling up a car.

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

 

#4. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.80

Vehicles on the road experiencing traffic during sunset.

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

 

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.81

A red-handled gas pump filling up a car.

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

 

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.93

Cars during heavy traffic on the road.

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

 

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.98

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

Article Topic Follows: Stacker-Money

Jump to comments ↓

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content