Olya Helms // Shutterstock

6 reasons to sell your house before 2026

Selling a home is always a big decision, but timing plays a huge role in how much money you walk away with — and how smoothly the process goes. As the housing market continues to shift, many homeowners are wondering whether they should wait or move forward now.

While no one has a crystal ball, there are strong reasons to sell your house before 2026. HomeLight spoke with Jason Huerkamp, a leading Minneapolis agent with more than two decades of experience, about why acting sooner may be the better choice.

1. Mortgage rates could rise again

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster over the past few years. Freddie Mac reports the average 30-year fixed rate is currently 6.3%, a relief from the near-8% levels of 2023 but still far above the historically low rates buyers enjoyed between 2020 and early 2022.

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate earlier this month and hinted that more adjustments could come, but that doesn’t guarantee mortgage relief for buyers. Mortgage rates often move independently, shaped by the bond market, inflation, and overall economic trends. That means sudden increases are always possible.

“For every point that the interest rate increases, affordability goes down by 10%,” says Huerkamp. “So that’s why we were in this kind of conundrum, from 2022 till now — rates went from being in the mid-threes to all of a sudden almost 8%.”

Selling now, while buyers are eager to lock in mid-6% rates, could work to your advantage. By 2026, you might face fewer qualified buyers — or more competition if falling rates drive prices up.

2. Buyer demand is still strong in many markets

Even with mortgage rates in the mid-6% range, buyers haven’t disappeared. Demand remains steady in areas with job growth, strong schools, and limited inventory. Millennials are hitting peak buying years, and Gen Z buyers are beginning to enter the market.

That demand isn’t the same everywhere. HomeLight’s recent Top Agent Insights Report found that while 41% of agents nationwide say buyers have more bargaining power, sellers still have the upper hand in many Midwest and Northeast markets, where tight inventory keeps competition strong. In other regions where buyers may have more leverage, activity can still vary from one community to the next.

“The most active buyers are going to be your baby boomers and your first-time homebuyers, along with your relocation buyers or buyers that have a financial necessity to move,” says Huerkamp.

A local agent can help you understand conditions in your area and connect with the most motivated buyers. But waiting too long to sell could mean weaker demand as affordability tightens or new homes hit the market.

3. Home price growth is slowing

Home prices have climbed sharply since 2020, and while growth has slowed, values in many areas are still near record highs. That gives today’s homeowners an opportunity to maximize their equity.

At the same time, signs of cooling are showing. HomeLight’s Top Agent Insights Report found that 82% of agents nationwide are seeing more price cuts than a year ago, especially in the Mountain and Pacific regions. Pandemic-era spikes and today’s higher interest rates have strained affordability in those areas, leading to more price adjustments.

“I think the biggest thing with the reasons why you’d want to sell before 2026 is to lock in some of that favorable appreciation that the sellers have, because ultimately, it probably will switch into being a buyer’s market,” says Huerkamp. He adds that sellers may still have a chance to get top dollar before conditions shift.

For many, this window could be the best chance to cash out before 2026.

4. Inventory is creeping up

Housing supply is on the rise. According to a recent National Association of Realtors (NAR) report, inventory sits at 1.53 million homes, which is over 11% higher than a year ago, with a 4.6-month supply. More homes for sale mean more competition for sellers, and buyers may feel less urgency to make strong offers. Listing before supply builds further can help you stay ahead.

Huerkamp adds that selling before spring can help you stay ahead of heavier competition, since fall and winter often bring fewer listings and more serious buyers.

“The quality of buyers on average goes way up in the winter because people don’t want to be out tromping around for fun in the snow or the cold. They’re actually very serious about buying homes because they’re not doing it for fun, and quite frankly, too, homes show well around the holiday season.”

For today’s homeowners, acting sooner instead of waiting until 2026 can help you stand out before inventory climbs higher.

5. Life changes may not wait

Often, the most pressing reasons to sell your house before 2026 come from life changes, not market trends. A new job, retirement, divorce, an expanding family, or the need to downsize can quickly shift your timeline. If your current home no longer works for your lifestyle, waiting could mean putting off important milestones.

“It really comes down to sellers’ specific needs and their timeline motivation,” says Huerkamp. Every situation looks different, which is why having a trusted professional who can adapt to your circumstances matters.

Holding off until 2026 might not only delay your personal goals but also leave you covering extra expenses for maintenance, taxes, and utilities. A skilled agent can help you weigh these costs against the benefits of selling now. One way to evaluate agents in your area is via free online tools. These resources can help you find agents whose experience aligns with your goals and timeline.

6. Big repairs could be on the horizon

Every home eventually reaches the point where big-ticket items need attention. Roofs, HVAC systems, plumbing, and windows all need replacement at some point, often at a very high cost. If your house is approaching that stage, selling before those repairs become unavoidable could save you money and stress.

“It’s really dependent upon how old the home is or when the last major renovation to the home was,” says Huerkamp. “You really need to meet with a professional and have them explain everything: the potentials, upsides, and downsides.”

Buyers may still ask for concessions, but they’re often more willing to overlook aging systems if everything is still functional. By listing before these issues arise, you avoid sinking thousands into updates you may not recoup in the sale price.

If your home already needs significant work, selling to a cash buyer or investor can provide a fast, hassle-free option, often letting you skip repairs and close in as little as seven to 14 days.

Key takeaways

To recap, here are the top reasons to sell your house before 2026:

Mortgage rates could climb again, cutting into buyer affordability and the strength of offers you receive.

Buyer demand is still steady and values remain high in many areas, but growth is slowing and price cuts are on the rise.

Inventory is building, which means more competition and less urgency from buyers.

Life changes and costly repairs don’t wait — selling sooner can help you avoid added stress and expenses.

A trusted local real estate agent can guide you through these decisions and help you get the best outcome in today’s market. If you’re facing a tight timeline or a property that needs major work, selling directly to a cash buyer can offer a faster, simpler path forward.

Either way, acting now lets you take advantage of today’s conditions rather than risk a tougher market down the road.

This story was produced by HomeLight and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.