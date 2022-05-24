

Inside the chaotic, highly lucrative world of influencer marketing today

Instagram influencer “Anmaykaa” is being photographed at the “Supercandy Pop-Up Museum Vol. 2” in Cologne, western Germany with a backdrop of bright pink balloons.



It’s being used for social good

LeBron James speaks onstage to Announce New LyftUp Initiative Expanding Transportation Access for Communities in Need at Harlem YMCA on January 21, 2020 in New York City.



It’s extremely labor-intensive for businesses …

Promise Phelon, CEO of tech company TapInfluence, is pictured in the background of her office where they link marketers with bloggers and influencers.



… and for the influencers

Chiara Ferragni, an Italian blogger and influencer, promotes the new Serpenti collection by Bulgari during the event at the Duomo Square in Milan, Italy on October 6th, 2021.



It can be used to appeal to businesses in B2B campaigns

YouTube personalities Tyler Oakley, iJustine and Joey Graceffa and Vanity Fair Executive West Coast Editor Krista Smith attend Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood Social Club – “YouTube All Stars:” Social Media Influencers Panel Discussion in Los Angeles.



Payoffs can be massive

Social media influencer Kyle Mulinder holds up his snowboard on top of Coronet Peak on June 30, 2021 in Queenstown, New Zealand.



Businesses often vet influencers to ensure authentic followers

Overview of hands holding a tablet with a Twitter page open.



Some brands are recruiting micro-influencers with more niche followings

Young woman demonstrating with makeup and brushes while smiling on camera.



The FTC is zeroing in on disclosure rules

Person watching YouTube on a phone with two computer screens in the background.



Businesses are less and less in the driver’s seat

Social media influencer Josh Richards and Media Personality JoJo Siwa dressed in baseball uniforms on the field during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.



Some influencers face controversy for the products they shill

Girl’s reflection in her phone as she opens TikTok.