WUT.ANUNAI // Shutterstock

How to find an email address by phone number (and other data hacks)

You’ve got a hot lead’s phone number, but no email. Sound familiar? For B2B sales teams racing against quotas, this data gap can mean the difference between hitting your pipeline goals and falling short. Every minute spent hunting for contact information is a minute not spent closing deals.

The good news? There are proven methods to bridge this gap — from simple Google searches to AI-powered databases that do the heavy lifting for you. Apollo.io walks through each approach, starting with the quickest wins and building up to enterprise-grade solutions that can transform your entire prospecting workflow.

Try a simple Google search with their name and/or phone number

Sometimes the simplest solution is the best one: Use a search engine.

To find a person’s email address online, Google the name of the person or company associated with the phone number (using another search engine like Bing or Yahoo can work as well) and just see what comes up.

If they make their email address public, you should be able to easily find it.

You can also try a search in Google with their phone number, to see if any directory listings appear. This may be a good option if the person or company does not have a website or public profile, but has listed their phone number in a directory.

Use advanced Google search techniques

If a basic search doesn’t cut it, it’s time to get a little more specific. Using Google’s search operators can help you zero in on the information you need. Think of them as secret handshakes with the search engine.

Try a few of these combinations:

“[Name]” + “email”

“[Name]” + “contact”

site:companywebsite.com + “[Name]” + “email”

site:linkedin.com + “[Company Name]” + “email”

These commands tell Google exactly where to look and what to look for, cutting through the noise and surfacing contact details that might be buried on a company site or social profile.

Use reverse phone lookup services

Reverse phone lookup services are designed for this exact problem. You enter a phone number, and the service scours public records and databases to find associated information, including names, addresses, and sometimes, email addresses. If there is a phone number listed for their office, try calling and asking for your prospect’s email address.

Receptionists are usually more than willing to provide this information.

Look through your prospects’ company websites

Many company websites list their employee’s contact information, including email addresses and phone numbers, in the About Us or Contact Us page.

If there is a phone number listed for their office, try calling and asking for your prospect’s email address.

Receptionists are also more than willing to provide this information.

Guess their email address based on known email formatting

If you have a correct email address from someone else at your prospect’s company, try making an educated guess. All you need to know is your prospect’s name.

Most businesses use a consistent email address formatting such as:

[first initial] + [last name] @ [businessdomain.com]

[first name] + [last name] @ [businessdomain.com]

[first name].[lastname] @ [businessdomain.com]

While many services exist, they often pull from the same public data sources. They can be a good option for a one-off search, but for B2B prospecting, you’ll want a more robust solution that provides verified, business-specific contact data.

Use email lookup tools and B2B databases

There are a few reasons why a data-driven sales rep might skip the extensive, one-off reverse phone look-up services and opt to use a B2B contact database.

Data accuracy. B2B contact databases source, collect, verify, and update contact data against multiple sources on a regular basis. You can be sure the data you find in them is accurate and up-to-date.

B2B contact databases source, collect, verify, and update contact data against multiple sources on a regular basis. You can be sure the data you find in them is accurate and up-to-date. Efficiency. B2B databases save time and effort by allowing you to quickly access a large volume of data without having to sift through numerous search results.

B2B databases save time and effort by allowing you to quickly access a large volume of data without having to sift through numerous search results. Targeted data. B2B databases allow you to filter data based on specific criteria, such as industry, company size, location, or revenue. This targeted approach ensures that you are focusing your efforts on businesses that are more likely to be interested in your products or services.

Reach out on social media

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn allow you to search for people by their cell phone number if they have set their accounts to public. Give your prospects a search and check out the bio or “about” section of their profile to see if you can find their email address or other contact info.

This is also a great time to get a little more context on your prospect, as well.

With knowledge of their professional history, upcoming events, and their topics of interest, you can personalize your outbound and quickly become a friendly face.

Pro tip: Not all the information you glean from social media profiles is worth sharing. Personalization like “Hey! I know where your kids go to school!” will have the reverse effect of what you’re going for.

Verify and validate your email addresses

Finding an email is only half the battle. Sending a message to a bad address can hurt your sender reputation and get your domain flagged as spam. That’s why verification is a non-negotiable step.

But, remember, the information on these databases decay quickly and may not be up to date.

It’s best to use a combination of tactics when searching for supplementary contact information. Email verification tools check if an address is active and can receive mail. The best B2B databases have this functionality built-in, providing a confidence score for each email so you can prioritize the most reliable contacts and protect your deliverability.

Frequently asked questions about finding emails by phone number

Can you find someone’s email address with their phone number?

Yes, it’s possible using methods like reverse lookup tools, B2B databases, Google searches, and checking social media profiles. However, success isn’t guaranteed and depends on whether the information is publicly available or linked.

Is there a free email lookup?

Yes, you can perform free lookups using search engines and by manually checking company websites or social media.

Is it legal to find email addresses using phone numbers?

Finding publicly available business contact information for B2B outreach is generally acceptable under regulations like CAN-SPAM. However, it’s crucial to respect privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA and ensure your outreach is relevant and professional. Always consult your legal team for specific compliance advice.

How accurate are email addresses found through phone numbers?

Accuracy varies. Public directories can be outdated. The most reliable method is using a B2B data provider that continuously verifies its data to ensure high accuracy and deliverability for your outreach campaigns.

What should I do if I can’t find an email address?

If traditional methods fail, try reaching out through social media or leverage CRM enrichment tools to automatically fill data gaps. Sometimes a combination of methods works best, and B2B databases often have the most comprehensive coverage for business contacts.

This story was produced by Apollo.io and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.