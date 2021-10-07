LifeStream Blood Bank experiences ongoing blood donation shortage

top stories

LifeStream Blood Bank is encouraging community members throughout the Coachella Valley to donate blood if they can, amid a supply shortage.

The organization made a similar plea earlier this year, when donations were low at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LifeStream is working to get the number of blood donations up and is also expanding operations.

Anyone interested in donating blood must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 15 years old.

Weigh at least 115 pounds. (donors ages 15-18: click here for height-weight requirements)

Be in general good health.

Wear a face covering.

Per FDA guidelines, men who have sex with other men must abstain for 3 months prior to giving blood.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting lstream.org or call a LifeStream center directly.

RANCHO MIRAGE DONOR CENTER

42390 Bob Hope Drive, Suite 1B

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760.797.8496

LA QUINTA DONOR CENTER

Starting 11/25, the La Quinta Donor Center will be open Wednesdays from 7AM-7PM.

79-215 Corporate Centre Dr.

La Quinta, CA 92253

760.777.8844

Tune into News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. tonight for more details on the blood shortage and how those who are eligible to donate can help.