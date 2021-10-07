LifeStream Blood Bank experiences ongoing blood donation shortage
LifeStream Blood Bank is encouraging community members throughout the Coachella Valley to donate blood if they can, amid a supply shortage.
The organization made a similar plea earlier this year, when donations were low at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LifeStream is working to get the number of blood donations up and is also expanding operations.
Anyone interested in donating blood must meet the following criteria:
- Be at least 15 years old.
- Weigh at least 115 pounds. (donors ages 15-18: click here for height-weight requirements)
- Be in general good health.
- Wear a face covering.
- Per FDA guidelines, men who have sex with other men must abstain for 3 months prior to giving blood.
You can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting lstream.org or call a LifeStream center directly.
RANCHO MIRAGE DONOR CENTER
42390 Bob Hope Drive, Suite 1B
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760.797.8496
LA QUINTA DONOR CENTER
Starting 11/25, the La Quinta Donor Center will be open Wednesdays from 7AM-7PM.
79-215 Corporate Centre Dr.
La Quinta, CA 92253
760.777.8844
Tune into News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. tonight for more details on the blood shortage and how those who are eligible to donate can help.
