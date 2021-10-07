LifeStream Blood Bank urges Coachella Valley residents to donate amid shortage

top stories

LifeStream Blood Bank is encouraging community members throughout the Coachella Valley to donate blood if they can, amid a supply shortage.

The organization made a similar plea earlier this year, when donations were low at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The countywide blood donation shortage is also being felt by local hospitals.

Teri Povall, the Clinical Educator Manger for JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, confirmed the hospital is experiencing a "critical blood shortage" in Riverside County and nationally as well.

Povall said while the situation can impact the hospital "in all aspects of patient care," but maintained "it has never interfered" with JFK's ability to care for any patients.

She said it's important for members of the community to donate blood, especially Universal donors with an O negative blood type.

Povall added the longer the blood donation shortage goes on, the more pronounced the problem will get.

While JFK does not have any upcoming blood drives to inform the community about, its sister hospital does.

Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs is holding a blood drive on October 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Hanson House located on the Campus of Desert Regional Medical Center.

For appointments, you can call 800.879.4484 or visit LStream.org/upcomingmobiles/

Meanwhile, LifeStream is also working to get the number of blood donations up and is also expanding operations.

Anyone interested in donating blood must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 15 years old.

Weigh at least 115 pounds. (donors ages 15-18: click here for height-weight requirements)

Be in general good health.

Wear a face covering.

Per FDA guidelines, men who have sex with other men must abstain for 3 months prior to giving blood.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting lstream.org or call a LifeStream center directly.

RANCHO MIRAGE DONOR CENTER

42390 Bob Hope Drive, Suite 1B

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760.797.8496

LA QUINTA DONOR CENTER

Starting 11/25, the La Quinta Donor Center will be open Wednesdays from 7AM-7PM.

79-215 Corporate Centre Dr.

La Quinta, CA 92253

760.777.8844

Tune into News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. tonight for more details on the blood shortage and how those who are eligible to donate can help.